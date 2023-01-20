Read full article on original website
Denison-Schleswig sitting atop the Hawkeye Ten standing heading into non-conference bout with Harlan
(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig boys basketball comes into the final few weeks of the regular season near the top of the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings. .Denison-Schleswig (9-2, 7-1) is one of three teams with one conference loss, along with Harlan and Kuemper Catholic. They opened Hawkeye Ten Conference action with a...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/21): Glenwood goes 5-0, Porter wins at Ed Winger, Syracuse claims NCC title
(KMAland) -- Glenwood went 5-0 at DSM Lincoln, Underwood’s Gable Porter won at the Ed Winger, Savannah was third at the MEC & Syracuse claimed the NCC championship on Saturday in KMAland wrestling. JOHN J. HARRIS INVITATIONAL (AT CORNING) Trevor Maeder had complete coverage from the tournament over the...
Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title
(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three...
Logan-Magnolia girls battling through adversity, winning close games during 8-game streak
(Logan) -- The absence of one of their top players hasn't prevented the Logan-Magnolia girls basketball team from winning some tight games. One of their tight wins was a statement win last Friday -- a 42-35 win over a state-rated Treynor squad that handed them a 22-point loss in December.
AL announces hiring of McCoid as new softball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln has announced the hiring of Kristin McCoid as its head softball coach. McCoid will be joined as a co-head coach along with Chad Schaa, who is staying on staff. The Abraham Lincoln alum was a two-time All-Missouri River Conference infielder at the school and played...
Audubon's Irlmeier taking her multiple talents to Buena Vista
(Audubon) -- Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier is set to be a multi-sport athlete at the next level with Buena Vista. The Wheelers softball standout will continue pitching at the next level with the Beavers, but she is also going to trap shoot at the Storm Lake school. “Trap shooting is...
Former Iowa Western assistant Jeffrey excited to take over AL volleyball program
(Council Bluffs) -- After two years as an assistant in the college volleyball scene, Alyssa Jeffrey wanted to return to the high school volleyball world. She found the right fit at Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx hired Jeffrey on January 8th to replace Katie Darrington, who resigned after a successful tenure...
Sidney outlasts Stanton 56-47 to take home third place in Corner Conference tournament
(Griswold) -- Sidney boys basketball claimed third place in the Corner Conference tournament after a 56-47 win over Stanton Saturday night. The Cowboys (6-8) used a second-half push and some lockdown defense to get revenge on Stanton (9-5), who had defeated them twice earlier this year. "Each game has been...
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Time:11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorials:Wounded Warrior Project or People 4 Paws. Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors on January 28, 2023. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Nebraska's Bandoumel to miss remainder of the season
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Bandoumel suffered the injury in the Huskers' loss to Penn State. Bandoumel averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 20 starts this year. View the full...
Nebraska snags WR commitment
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has gained a commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Charles -- a prospect from Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas -- chose the Huskers over North Texas. Charles' commitment reunites him with his high school coach, Bob Wager. The Huskers hired Wager to serve as...
Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr.
Name: Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr. Location: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
Virginia M. Lett, 95, Maryville, MO
Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO. Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA
Location: Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa. Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:. Notes:. Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
Evan Sorensen
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing) Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:30 p.m. Memorials:. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County...
Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
Iowa State No. 9, Nebraska No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rankings
(Lincoln) -- Iowa State and Nebraska's men's track and field programs are ranked in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA rankings. The Cyclones are No. 9 while Nebraska is No. 10. Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Ole Miss are the top five. View the full rankings here.
Joyce E. Livengood, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
