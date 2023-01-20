ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title

(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

AL announces hiring of McCoid as new softball coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln has announced the hiring of Kristin McCoid as its head softball coach. McCoid will be joined as a co-head coach along with Chad Schaa, who is staying on staff. The Abraham Lincoln alum was a two-time All-Missouri River Conference infielder at the school and played...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Audubon's Irlmeier taking her multiple talents to Buena Vista

(Audubon) -- Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier is set to be a multi-sport athlete at the next level with Buena Vista. The Wheelers softball standout will continue pitching at the next level with the Beavers, but she is also going to trap shoot at the Storm Lake school. “Trap shooting is...
STORM LAKE, IA
kmaland.com

Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah

Time:11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorials:Wounded Warrior Project or People 4 Paws. Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors on January 28, 2023. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Bandoumel to miss remainder of the season

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Bandoumel suffered the injury in the Huskers' loss to Penn State. Bandoumel averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 20 starts this year. View the full...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska snags WR commitment

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has gained a commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Charles -- a prospect from Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas -- chose the Huskers over North Texas. Charles' commitment reunites him with his high school coach, Bob Wager. The Huskers hired Wager to serve as...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr.

Name: Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr. Location: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Virginia M. Lett, 95, Maryville, MO

Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO. Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA

Location: Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa. Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:. Notes:. Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
VILLISCA, IA
kmaland.com

Evan Sorensen

Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title. A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing) Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:30 p.m. Memorials:. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State No. 9, Nebraska No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rankings

(Lincoln) -- Iowa State and Nebraska's men's track and field programs are ranked in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA rankings. The Cyclones are No. 9 while Nebraska is No. 10. Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Ole Miss are the top five. View the full rankings here.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Joyce E. Livengood, 82, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
TARKIO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy