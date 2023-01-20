Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Related
Westfield using $50K from state to study electric future at Barnes Airport
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted on Jan. 19 to accept a $50,000 Community Compact Best Practices grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance to develop a study to evaluate airport infrastructure. “This is a fascinating one,” said Councilor Richard Sullivan in introducing the grant that...
iBerkshires.com
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
Westfield gives $500,000 in ARPA money to food, heating programs
WESTFIELD — The city granted $500,000 it received from the federal government in the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to fuel assistance and food security programs. The Greater Westfield Food Pantry will get $200,000 over four years, the city said...
Westfield receives funding to assist moderate-income residents with food and heat
The City of Westfield announced $500,000 in funding was awarded to assist moderate-income residents to afford basic grocery and home heating needs.
Greenfield calls for more passenger rail to Boston as commission mulls how to get the trains rolling
GREENFIELD — As the fire chief in rural Hawley, it drives Gregory Cox nuts when he looks over and sees a driver fiddling with a phone, sending a text or email or fumbling to dial a number as they hurtle along Route 2. “But they might not have a...
Worcester’s Café Neo sues landlord in fight to stay open after 25 years
A popular Worcester restaurant and bar is suing its landlord to keep its lease and stay in business after operating for 25 years on Millbury Street. Panagio Tsigas, the owner of Café Neo, filed the lawsuit in November against his landlord I.T.C. Realty Corp., saying that the property owner had originally promised to extend Café Neo’s lease but later backed out. Now, Tsigas is asking for the public’s support.
Holyoke Victory Theater project gets support from Western Massachusetts legislators
HOLYOKE – “This isn’t a Holyoke project. It’s a Western Massachusetts regional project,” Mayor Joshua A. Garcia told a delegation of state legislators who visited the long-shuttered Victory Theater today. “I’m hoping we can be strategic and specific and focused as possible to figure out how to close (the funding) gap.”
Skyrocketing egg prices force Mass. bakeries, doughnut shops to rethink menu, distribution
The soaring price of eggs has made some days tougher than others at Donut Dip, said owner Paul Shields. Located in West Springfield, Shields said the doughnut shop, open since 1957, has not made or sold any French crullers in the last five months. This is because the pâte à choux dough recipe requires more eggs than other doughnuts.
Chicopee will evaluate water system to find weak points and set repair priorities
CHICOPEE — Faced with aging infrastructure, the city is planning to do a complete examination of all parts of the water system to identify weak points in equipment and pipes. The examination, which is required by the state Department of Environmental Protection, will look at every pipe, tank, valve,...
Lego HQ leaving Enfield for Boston in 2026, toy company announces
Bostonians will hear the clickety-clack of pieces connecting as The Lego Group sets its goal to move its North American headquarters from Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026. The moving process will come in phases beginning in mid-2025, the toy company said on Tuesday. New roles will be located at Lego’s education office in Back Bay, while employees continue to work out of Enfield before the move is completed. The company will search for offices in central Boston to house its new headquarters.
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Single family residence sells for $533,900 in South Hadley
Michael Stephens and Dorick Digenti bought the property at 8 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Nov. 15, 2022, for $533,900 which works out to $269 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar opens in Worcester offering food, drink flights, karaoke
The newest addition to Worcester’s Canal District takes its slogan, “Catch flights, not feelings,” very seriously. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is holding a soft opening this week, specializes in unique food and drink flights, giving customers the opportunity to sample multiple options each time they visit.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000
Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Sale closed in Westfield: $700,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brian Hayes and Faythe Hayes acquired the property at 109 North Road, Westfield, from Yevgeniy A Yunikov and Yuliya Yunikov on Nov. 2, 2022. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 132,858 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Longmeadow: $399,900 for a four-bedroom home
Jennifer Coffin and Patrick Wilson acquired the property at 128 Benedict Terrace, Longmeadow, from M Carroll 2018 Ret Karen on Jan. 5, 2023. The $399,900 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 6,150-square-foot lot.
Single-family house sells in South Hadley for $340,000
Daniel Elias and Cortes Oliveira bought the property at 11 Central Avenue, South Hadley, from Cecilia A Hripak and Gerald F Hripak on Jan. 3, 2023, for $340,000 which represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
WRTA cuts bus routes, says staffing issues are to blame
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that it is suspending and reducing routes on Fridays starting on Jan. 27. Route 8/25 will be suspended completely on Fridays and Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 39 will have their number of trips reduced, according to WRTA’s website. Prior...
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2