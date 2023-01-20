ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester’s Café Neo sues landlord in fight to stay open after 25 years

A popular Worcester restaurant and bar is suing its landlord to keep its lease and stay in business after operating for 25 years on Millbury Street. Panagio Tsigas, the owner of Café Neo, filed the lawsuit in November against his landlord I.T.C. Realty Corp., saying that the property owner had originally promised to extend Café Neo’s lease but later backed out. Now, Tsigas is asking for the public’s support.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Lego HQ leaving Enfield for Boston in 2026, toy company announces

Bostonians will hear the clickety-clack of pieces connecting as The Lego Group sets its goal to move its North American headquarters from Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026. The moving process will come in phases beginning in mid-2025, the toy company said on Tuesday. New roles will be located at Lego’s education office in Back Bay, while employees continue to work out of Enfield before the move is completed. The company will search for offices in central Boston to house its new headquarters.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000

Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in South Hadley for $340,000

Daniel Elias and Cortes Oliveira bought the property at 11 Central Avenue, South Hadley, from Cecilia A Hripak and Gerald F Hripak on Jan. 3, 2023, for $340,000 which represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

WRTA cuts bus routes, says staffing issues are to blame

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that it is suspending and reducing routes on Fridays starting on Jan. 27. Route 8/25 will be suspended completely on Fridays and Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 39 will have their number of trips reduced, according to WRTA’s website. Prior...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy