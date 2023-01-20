ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Iowa State No. 9, Nebraska No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rankings

(Lincoln) -- Iowa State and Nebraska's men's track and field programs are ranked in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA rankings. The Cyclones are No. 9 while Nebraska is No. 10. Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Ole Miss are the top five. View the full rankings here.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Bandoumel to miss remainder of the season

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Bandoumel suffered the injury in the Huskers' loss to Penn State. Bandoumel averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 20 starts this year. View the full...
LINCOLN, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Zach Heins returning to SDSU with championship standard set for 2023

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In two short weeks a lot has changed for South Dakota State football. The Jackrabbits won their first ever FCS National Championship, and then had a change at head coach with Jimmy Rogers succeeding the retiring John Stiegelmeier. According to Rogers, don’t expect much...
BROOKINGS, SD
kmaland.com

Elmwood-Murdock girls, Freeman boys top seeds in ECNC Tournament

(KMAland) -- The brackets have been released for the upcoming East Central Nebraska Conference Tournaments. On the girls side, Elmwood-Murdock is the top seed. They will host Johnson County Central to start the tournament. Weeping Water travels to Freeman, Auburn hosts Palmyra and Falls City faces Mead. The girls quarterfinals...
MURDOCK, NE
kmaland.com

AL announces hiring of McCoid as new softball coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln has announced the hiring of Kristin McCoid as its head softball coach. McCoid will be joined as a co-head coach along with Chad Schaa, who is staying on staff. The Abraham Lincoln alum was a two-time All-Missouri River Conference infielder at the school and played...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
goaugie.com

Kur Breaks School Record in the 200 Meter Dash Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D.-- The Augustana indoor track and field squad saw record breaking performances at the SDSU Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The invite was highlighted by Nyanas Kur who broke the Augustana school record in the 200 meter dash. Kur competed against top division I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kmaland.com

4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND

Lincoln boys outlast Mitchell in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln outlasted a late surge from Mitchell to claim a narrow 67-66 win on Saturday. The Patriots found themselves up by ten points in the third quarter, but that’s when the Kernels began to close the gap. Lincoln trailed by one in the final seconds, but an Elijah […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Aberdeen Christian, De Smet win at Hanson Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The 41st Hanson Classic was played in Mitchell on Saturday, with plenty of marquee games on the docket. The 5:30 tip-off featured a rematch of last year’s class ‘B’ state championship. #4 Lower Brule held a 36-30 lead at halftime, but a strong second half lifted #3 De Smet to the […]
MITCHELL, SD
kmaland.com

TE Smith Flores chooses Nebraska

(KMAland) -- Tight end Ismael Smith Flores has committed to Nebraska. Smith Flores is a 3-star prospect from Arlington, Texas. He chose the Huskers over offers from Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska snags WR commitment

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has gained a commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Charles -- a prospect from Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas -- chose the Huskers over North Texas. Charles' commitment reunites him with his high school coach, Bob Wager. The Huskers hired Wager to serve as...
LINCOLN, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
cspdailynews.com

Kwik Star Entering South Dakota

Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy