Lady Blazers Fire on all Cylinders in 82-31 Victory Thursday Evening

The Valdosta State women's basketball team dominated visiting Mississippi College from start to finish in an 82-31 victory Thursday evening at The Complex. VSU improved to 14-3 overall and 13-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while MC fell to 4-14 overall and 3-12 in league play. Lady Blazer sophomore India Jordan finished with a career-high 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals leading three players in double figures earning Guardian Bank Lady Blazer Player of the Game honors.

In a stark contrast from the first meeting, in which VSU won 55-53 on Nov. 28, in Clinton, Miss., VSU scored the first 17 points of the Thursday's contest through the first 5:29 of the first quarter, forcing turnovers and getting good looks from both inside and outside the arc. MC got on the board with a bucket from Kaylee Jones, who finished with a team-high 16 points for the Lady Choctaws as the only player in double figures. The Lady Choctaws pulled within 19-6 with two minutes remaining in the quarter, but a layup from sophomore Taylor Searcey , who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, sparked a late quarter run as VSU pushed the lead to 25-6 through the first quarter. VSU opened the game 7 of 16 from the field, 4 of 6 from distance and 7 of 8 from the line, while holding MC to 2 of 12 from the field, 0 of 5 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the line.

The second quarter was similar to the first as VSU used another big run through the first five minutes and change for a 17-2 spurt and a 42-8 lead with 4:54 remaining in the half. MC scored on a bucket from Dezirae King with 7:51 left in the half for a 31-8 score as VSU would go on an 11-0 run capped with a triple from senior Kendall Bollmer with 5:13 remaining in the frame. Jones nailed a triple late in the quarter for a 46-13 score, but senior Shanice Nelson responded in kind with 28 seconds left for a 49-13 Lady Blazer lead at the break.

For the half, Searcey had a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds, while Jordan finished with 10 points through two quarters. VSU outscored the Lady Choctaws 19-11 in the third quarter as 11 different Blazers played in the first three quarters as VSU held a 68-24 advantage. The Lady Blazers outscored MC 14-7 in the fourth for the 51-point victory, marking the largest margin of victory this season and the most since a 71-point victory over Trinity Baptist College on Dec. 1, 2016, 101-30.

VSU finished shooting 49.2 percent for the game on 30 of 61, while it was 9 of 25 from beyond the arc and 13 of 17 from the line. VSU held a 48-27 lead in rebounding, while forcing MC into 20 turnovers and holding a 30-7 lead in points off turnovers. All 11 players who played for VSU in the game scored.

MC shot 11 of 50 from the field, while it was 4 of 23 from beyond the arc and 5 of 7 from the line. Jones went 6 of 11 from the field, 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and 1 of 1 from the line with six rebounds.

The Lady Blazers continue at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. versus Delta State. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the women's basketball schedule page. The game also will be broadcast on both 92.1 WDDQ FM and 94.3 WJEM FM in Valdosta and on talk921.com and foxsportsvaldosta.com, respectively, with Mike Chason having the call.

Saturday also marks the 26 th Class Inducted into the VSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Each of the eight inductees will be introduced at halftime of the men's basketball game Saturday afternoon, following the women's game.