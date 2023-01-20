ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Blazers Fall 72-56 to Mississippi College

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAjE8_0kL2lhxN00

The Valdosta men's basketball team dropped a 72-56 contest at The Complex Thursday night to visiting Mississippi College. With the loss, the Blazers fell to 13-8 overall and 9-6 in Gulf South Conference play, while the Choctaws improved to 11-8 overall and 7-8 in league play.

The Blazers were led by senior Jacolbey Owens as he was 6 of 11 from the field, 1 of 4 from deep and 2 of 2 from the line for 15 points. Junior Mike Isler added 10 points on 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the line. Sophomore Caden Boser led the team in rebounds pulling down six. Owens' 15 points moved him to 989 career points as a Blazer as he needs just 11 points to become the 27 th Blazer to score 1,000 career points.

The two major factors that came into the game included three-point shooting and free throws. When it comes to shots from beyond the arc, the Choctaws went 10 of 22 for 45.5 percent while the Blazers were 3 of 19 for 15.8 percent. From the free throw line MC shot a near perfect 10 of 11 for 90.9 percent, while Valdosta State was just 5 of 13 from the stripe for 38.5 percent.

Mississippi College was led by a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds from Galen Smith on 7 of 10 from the field and a perfect 4 of 4 from the charity stripe. Miles Miller added 16 points on 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from downtown as Justin Reid was perfect on the night, shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from the stripe, chipping in 10. The Choctaws outrebounded the Blazers, 31-26.

The Blazers sprung to life early as they held a 5-2 lead early in the first after a quick three-point shot courtesy of junior Jay Rucker to open the game, followed up by a jumper from graduate student Maurice Gordon . From there the Choctaws and Blazers battled the entire length of the first half trading blows back and forth. VSU attempted to pull away after a deep three from Owens put the Blazers up seven, 31-24 with 4:29 to go in the first half. However, the Choctaws were resilient and fought right back, going on a 13-2 run to end the half with the lead, 35-33.

The second half, the Blazers attempted to answer back with a quick two-point jumper from Owens to tie the game up at 35 a piece with 18:23 left to go in the game. From there Mississippi College would go on a 12-2 run following a pair of free throws from Smith to put the Choctaws up ten, 47-37, with 12:42 remaining. Despite a valiant effort from the Blazers, the Choctaws continued to tack on points to their lead, and VSU was not able to overcome the deficient. By the final buzzer, VSU fell 72-56.

VSU has one more home game this week as they are set to host Delta State for Hall of Fame Weekend this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats Basketball Earns Top 25 State Ranking After Win Against Cairo

The Bainbridge High School boys basketball team is soaring up the rankings as they have entered the ITG Next Georgia Basketball rankings, coming in at number 25 in the entire state of Georgia. After a nail-biting 53-49 victory against the rival Cairo Syrupmakers, the Bearcats moved to an impressive 19-1 record after 20 games.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday

ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
COOK COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia

VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta

A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie. In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both suspects,...
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy