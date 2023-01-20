ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New Zealand's Ardern has many possibilities for a second act

By Nick Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FM5c6_0kL2lHCb00

When Jacinda Ardern announced this week she was stepping down as New Zealand's prime minister, speculation began almost immediately about what she might do for a second act.

When she leaves, she will have accumulated 15 years experience as a lawmaker and five-and-a-half years as leader. She will also be just 42 years old. Observers say she has all sorts of career possibilities open to her.

Ardern said she was leaving the job because she no longer has “enough in the tank to do it justice” and has no immediate plans for her own future other than to spend more time with her fiancé and 4-year-old daughter.

“I’ll have to admit I slept well for the first time in a long time last night," Ardern told reporters Friday, adding that she felt both sadness and relief.

Stephen Hoadley, an assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Auckland , said he couldn't imagine Ardern would remain at home over the long term, given her energy and skills.

“She has the potential, she has the ability, she has the profile, she has the acceptability to do a whole lot of things," Hoadley said. “Give her a few weeks to rest up, and to refill the tank, to use her phrase. But I would imagine by the end of this year, she’ll be off and running on a whole new career line.”

Hoadley pointed to the career path of Helen Clark, another former New Zealand prime minister who went on to become a top administrator at the U.N., leading the development program.

“Jacinda could be tapped by any number of United Nations, or charitable, or philanthropical, or other kinds of organizations,” Hoadley said.

“There are many, many possibilities, and her profile is so high that I think she would have her pick.”

Climate Change Minister James Shaw , who first met Ardern in about 2007 and has remained friends, said he was in shock but also not wholly surprised when Ardern told him of her plans to resign.

“It's been a really intense five years,” Shaw said.

On top of a busy legislative program, Shaw said, Ardern had needed to steer the country through a series of crises, including a mass-shooting at two Christchurch mosques that left 51 people dead, a volcanic eruption that killed 22, and the coronavirus pandemic.

On top of that, Ardern also bore the brunt of a growing number of threats, Shaw said, and a toxic, misogynistic online culture that had grown worse in recent years.

“What I hope is that she can get some time at the beach with her family, uninterrupted, for a while,” Shaw said.

He said he believes Ardern when she says she doesn’t yet have firm plans for the future.

“I think she could do pretty much whatever she wants from this point,” Shaw said.

“Jacinda is one of the most selfless, determined, publicly-minded people I have ever met," Shaw added. "So I would imagine that whatever it is, it will be in the public interest.”

___

Read more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand’s new prime minister as he condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was unanimously voted in by his party as Jacinda Ardern’s successor, just a few days after her shock resignation.On Sunday, the 64 MPs of the ruling Labour Party voted in favour of Mr Hipkins, who was the only nominee to replace Ms Ardern. The two walked side-by-side through the halls of parliament before the caucus vote, which was largely a formality.Mr Hipkins, who will be officially sworn into his new role on Wednesday, used his first speech after the vote to thank his “very good friend”...
The Independent

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister

Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand's 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.Hipkins, 44, has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.” He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated the swearing in ceremony after earlier accepting Ardern's resignation. Hipkins served as education and police minister under Ardern. He rose to public prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he...
The Independent

Sturgeon says transgender people ‘should not be weaponised’ after gender bill blocked

Nicola Sturgeon feels "very strongly" that transgender people "should not be weaponised" in the wake of the blocking of Scotland's gender reform bill. She claimed that Westminster made the move for two reasons, neither of which are "to do with concerns about the equality act."The first reason, she told Laura Kuenssberg, is that they are "shamefully and disgracefully trying to stoke a culture war" to appeal to their base. Secondly, she alleged that they are "undermining and delegitimising the Scottish parliament."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNP leader calls gender reform bill pushback ‘dangerous’ moment for devolution’Sunak seeks to ‘strengthen’ relationship with Sturgeon on Scotland tripNicola Sturgeon says NHS pay offer in Scotland 'significantly better' than rest of UK
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ally claims US and Brussels ‘leading world to a terrible war’

A close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Washington and Brussels are “leading the world to a terrible war” with plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.Adding to this week’s nuclear threats from ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin warned that Western plans to arm Kyiv with more powerful weapons “will lead to a global catastrophe” – describing arguments against using nuclear weapons “in local conflicts” as “untenable”.“If Washington and Nato countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

India uses emergency powers to ban anyone from sharing clips of BBC Modi documentary

The Indian government has used emergency powers to block the broadcast of a BBC documentary that claimed prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 as the state’s then-chief minister.The government had issued orders to both YouTube and Twitter to block content related to the BBC’s two-part series, India: The Modi Question, using emergency powers under the country’s information and technology law, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, said on his Twitter handle on Saturday.“Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple @YouTube videos of first episode of @BBCWorld ’s...
The Independent

Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents

Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Two Britons killed in Ukraine were attempting ‘humanitarian evacuation’

Two British nationals were killed in Ukraine attempting a humanitarian evacuation from the town of Soledar, one of their families has said. Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, went missing earlier this month while heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where heavy fighting was reported.On Tuesday Mr Parry’s family confirmed the men were killed, in a statement released through the Foreign Office.The statement from Rob, Christine and Katy Parry said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague...
The Independent

Mike Pompeo blasted for saying Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘activist’ and received too much media sympathy

Mike Pompeo has been strongly condemned after claiming murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi was an “activist who supported the losing team” and whose killing received too much media attention.The former CIA director and secretary of state says in a new memoir that the 59-year Washington Post columnist did not deserve to be killed by the Saudi authorities, but that his murder did not surprise him.“To be clear, Khashoggi was a journalist to the extent that I and many other public figures are journalists,” Mr Pompeo writes in Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.“We sometimes get our...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

NI Secretary meets with US special envoy Joe Kennedy III

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has met with the new US special envoy Joe Kennedy III.Mr Heaton-Harris is on a five-day trip to the US for a series of meetings, and to attempt to drum up investment opportunities for Northern Ireland.On Tuesday, he had his first in-person meeting with the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs in Washington DC.The two men discussed plans to mark the anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in the UK and the US, and ways of increasing trade and investment opportunities.Mr Heaton-Harris said they shared views on how to best showcase the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy