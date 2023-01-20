Read full article on original website
Related
Selling the OC’s Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland Spend Time Together in Dubai Amid His Divorce From Brittany Snow
Running away from his problems? Tyler Stanaland spent time overseas with his Selling the OC costar Alex Hall amid his divorce from estranged wife Brittany Snow. The twosome jetted off to Dubai for a getaway at the Atlantic Royal Hotel on Friday, January 20, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The pair, both 33, enjoyed drinks […]
‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver Files For Divorce From Wife
Garcelle Beauvais says her son Oliver's life was changed for the better when he met and married Samantha Saunders. But now Oliver and Saunders are divorcing.
TMZ.com
'Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow is officially waving the white flag on her marriage ... because she just filed for divorce from her reality TV star husband. The "Pitch Perfect" star beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce Tyler Stanaland, who appears on "Selling the OC," after nearly three years of marriage.
Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation
Watch: Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron. The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star. "My last date was public,"...
Cheryl Burke Wins Custody Of Her Dog In Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke is starting the new year with a win, literally. The DWTS alum shared on her Instagram on Monday that after a long divorce settlement from Matthew Lawrence and an even longer custody battle for their dog, Ysabella, she is finally a full-time single mom. “Officially a FULL-TIME dog...
Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Refuse To Go Home After Mom's Sudden Death, But What’s Going On With Custody?
There could be some new custody issues regarding the late Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
SheKnows
Get the Cigars Ready! Young & Restless Fave Shemar Moore Is Going to Be a Dad to a Baby [Spoiler]
The former daytime star is excited to become a first-time father. Congratulations are in order for The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm). The S.W.A.T. star took to Instagram to confirm that he is going to be a first-time father. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven,” he shared, along with a video to celebrate the big event — and gender reveal. “Miracles happen… Here comes the best part of my life.”
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’
History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
TODAY.com
Tori Spelling shares that 3 of her kids have been hospitalized in 2 weeks
Tori Spelling brought two more of her children to the hospital this week, marking her third visit in the last two weeks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared an Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, of her 15-year-old son Liam McDermott's wrist with a hospital band. Over the photo, she wrote that she spent the morning with her youngest at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, before returning to the emergency room for Liam by the evening. Last week, Spelling's 14-year-old daughter Stella was also hospitalized.
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Shares Message About Talking to ‘Worried’ Children Amid Divorce
Courtesy of Marilee-Fiebig/Instagram Sharing advice. Marilee Fiebig reposted a message about how to comfort "worried" children weeks after splitting from husband T.J. Holmes amid his relationship with Amy Robach. The lawyer recently shared a graphic from Save the Children via her Instagram Story that read, "What to do when ... a child is worried. Children […]
People
388K+
Followers
66K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1