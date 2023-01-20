Read full article on original website
Know who to call in a non-emergency situation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department receives more than 9,000 medical calls a year. While many of those calls are for situations that require an ambulance, a decent portion of those calls are from residents that need help beyond what the department can handle. That’s where Bryan firefighter...
Bryan Amateur Radio Club to host annual Winter Field Day exercises from Jan. 28-29
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Amateur Radio Club will be hosting its annual Winter Field Day exercises on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a press release from the organization. According to the news release, the exercises are meant to serve as a way to prepare...
Jane Long Intermediate PTO hosts first wellness workshop for students
BRYAN, Texas — The past three years residents have dealt with COVID-19, staff shortages, job losses, natural disasters, inflation, and more. However one woman is addressing a fact that everyone is well aware of: people are still struggling. Shanette bates is the President of Jane Long Intermediate School's Parent...
A local nonprofit organization is pledging millions for children's safety at school
BRYAN, Texas — Given the recent tragedies at schools, the need for proper safety and security for children is now at an all time high. Recently, a local family stepped up to help a nationwide concern: children's safety. The Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation are known donors in...
Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police. On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting. Police were...
Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
Brazos Valley Happenings: Jan. 20 - Jan. 22
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to do this weekend? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley in the third weekend of January. Cost: $20 adults | $17 students & seniors | $10 children. This tony-winning play tells the story of Peter Pan, which...
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Daisy
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Daisy, a two-and-a-half-year-old Pyrenees mix that's looking to be adopted. While she may look like a Labrador on first glance, her gentle and kind nature shows through when you get to meet her in person. She will happily enjoy a day lounging on the couch with you as opposed to exploring the great outdoors at breakneck speed.
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
Witt’s End having massive sale, up to 60 percent off!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all love a good sale, especially one that can help us revamp our wardrobe. Witt’s End in College Station has outfits, shoes and accessories for all year round, plus more. Owner Karen Witt says right now they are hosting a sale and making room...
Brazos County Health Department to host Men's Clinic starting Jan. 25
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Starting Jan. 25, the Brazos County Health Department will be offering a Men's Health Clinic to aid in the specific needs of male residents. Men without insurance are welcome to walk into the clinic and get their health questions answered by medical professionals. "The cost...
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
College Station ISD addresses ongoing teacher shortage and retention rates
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — School funding, accountability for comprehensive testing, student safety are just some of the thoughts on the minds of educators as kids get back on the playground. As Texas enters their 88th Legislative Session, the College Station Independent School District board members set a number of...
Brazos County Health District to kick off new Men's Health Clinic starting Jan. 25
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has revealed in a press release a new Men's Health Clinic that will be held twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. The new health clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Brazos County Health District from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Free monthly cancer education classes are coming to Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cancer affects many areas of life, from a patient's emotional wellbeing to their family and loved ones around them. Furthermore, according to the CDC, 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 1 in 3 people will end up having cancer in their lifetime.
