Read full article on original website
Arthur St John
3d ago
Maybe because bicyclists don't pay license fees and taxes or fuel taxes that pay for highway construction and maintenance. Pay your fair share and we can talk.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Related
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
2 injured after car flies off highway ramp on US 36
At least two people were injured in an early morning crash that closed down the northbound U.S. 36 ramp in Westminster.
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.
Teams work on avalanche rescue skills before winter’s biggest snow months
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Along Loveland Pass, Dawn Wilson with the Alpine Rescue Team is working on an avalanche training exercise that includes Flight For Life, Clear Creek County firefighters and the Loveland Ski Patrol. "We’re all working together on this exercise so we can work on communication,”...
KDVR.com
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Partly sunny with possible flurries. Denver...
9News
Denver Water-owned reservoir closes to ice fishing
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Ice fishing at Gross Reservoir is closed for remainder of the 2022-23 winter season. Owned and operated by Denver Water, the ice fishing season has ended because of ongoing construction in the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said hiking and picnicking...
Another snow in Denver: Total amount not impressive, but frequency is
DENVER — Monday morning was the 16th time it’s snowed in Denver since Dec. 1. That’s exactly double the average number of snow days for December and January combined. The most through the end of January was the 25 snow days in 2013-14. We won’t break that record, but second place is doable. Denver would only need snow four more times in the last eight days of the month.
Denverites take clearing RTD bus stops into their own hands
DENVER — The last two snowstorms highlighted the challenges of clearing roads and reminded us that some people walk, or bike, or roll around our streets. Clear sidewalks depend on individual property owners, but figuring out who's responsible for clearing the city's bus stops can be confusing. Accessibility advocates...
Westword
Commentary: Denver's Transportation System Is a Public-Health Crisis
Denver is on a record-breaking streak, and it’s not a good thing. In 2017, Denver leaders made a commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries, an initiative known as Vision Zero, by 2030. Each year since, with the exception of 2020, Denver has been trending in the opposite direction. In 2022 alone, 82 people were killed on our streets in predictable, preventable traffic crashes, while 460 have been killed since Denver leaders made their Vision Zero commitment. That doesn’t indicate much of a commitment to me.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Denver City Council approves ordinance on Park Hill Golf Course
DENVER — Just after midnight, and after several hours of public comment, the Denver City Council voted 11-2 to put an ordinance on the April ballot about the redevelopment of the former Park Hill Golf Course. The City Council also voted to create five new metropolitan districts to raise...
KDVR.com
A look on the clean up of I-70
After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
Some Jeffco trails temporarily closing to protect wildlife
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — Some Jeffco Open Space trails will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 1 to protect wildlife, the county said Monday. Each year, Jeffco Open Space uses seasonal wildlife closures to protect various species at sensitive times in their life cycles. The closures apply to all park...
Missing indigenous teen in Denver
DENVER — Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Kaleb Waid. Waid was last seen on Monday in the area do Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue in Denver, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Waid is 5-foot-6 inches tall and about 105 pounds. Waid...
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
weather5280.com
It's going to snow a lot somewhere tomorrow night, but probably not in Denver
A weird weekend for weather underway, as probabilities were slim at best for snow today (and we're seeing showers and flurries all day) and tomorrow's "big snow" looks more and more like a nothing-burger with each passing hour. The NWS still has "heavy snow" in the forecast grid for Denver...
Nickelback is back: New tour coming to Colorado
DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
milehighcre.com
Multifamily Development Company Moving HQ to the Denver Tech Center
In February 2023, The Garrett Companies, a full-service multifamily development, construction, and management team, will relocate its headquarters in Lone Tree to one of Denver’s most distinctive and visible Class A buildings in the Denver Tech Center. Garrett Companies will occupy the entire 8th floor, for a total of 22,000 square feet, at 5075 S. Syracuse St.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 5