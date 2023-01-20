Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, Texas
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in Tyler
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler Texas
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive and Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron about educational signs going up in coming weeks in a Longview park. Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through...
Alleged Dollar General burglary under investigation in Rains County
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a suspected Sunday morning burglary from a Dollar General store in Emory. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the following photos: Officials said that if you recognize the person in the photos you can call them […]
65 students charged with felony for bringing THC vape to Tyler ISD campuses during 2022-23 school year
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. About sixty-five students have been charged with a felony for having a vape with THC oil inside while on a Tyler ISD campus so far during the 2022-23 academic year, according to the school district. In August, Tyler...
WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties
Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum preparing for the 20th anniversary remembr. The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum is preparing for their three-day event in remembrance for the fallen astronauts. NASA Is also bringing an exhibit trailer and the museum will be open all three days. All of the events throughout this time are free to the public. The three-day event starts January 30 and ends on February 1.
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
Fire at Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway in Tyler causes morning delays
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A fire at the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue caused traffic delays in Tyler early Monday morning. One lane of traffic was blocked by first responder vehicles and fire officials as they responded to the fire. Officials at the scene said the fire is believed to have started in the […]
Historical Black church in Tyler needs donations for demolition: ‘Sad ending for a building that had a great history’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler said St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos and needs to be demolished. The church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building […]
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts
Lots of animals that crawl, creep and even slither are on display this weekend at the show in Longview. Longview Exhibit Center, as well as food trucks and other fun things to do. It's happening at 1123 Jaycee Drive, on Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
RCSO investigating early morning burglary in Emory
EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar. According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning. RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message...
