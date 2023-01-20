ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

KLTV

Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive and Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron about educational signs going up in coming weeks in a Longview park. Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties

Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum preparing for the 20th anniversary remembr. The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum is preparing for their three-day event in remembrance for the fallen astronauts. NASA Is also bringing an exhibit trailer and the museum will be open all three days. All of the events throughout this time are free to the public. The three-day event starts January 30 and ends on February 1.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts

Lots of animals that crawl, creep and even slither are on display this weekend at the show in Longview. Longview Exhibit Center, as well as food trucks and other fun things to do. It's happening at 1123 Jaycee Drive, on Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

RCSO investigating early morning burglary in Emory

EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar. According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning. RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message...
EMORY, TX

