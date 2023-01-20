Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Says Shows and Movies Aren't Being Cancelled For Tax Reasons
The business decisions of Warner Bros. Discovery have been talked about a lot as of late, with the newly-merged company working to trim a significant amount of debt from its budget. One part of that strategy has included cancelling or scrapping various movies and television shows — some of which were already ready to air prior to the decisions. Some reports have indicated that these cancellations were for the sake of tax write-downs, with Warner Bros. Discovery seemingly gaining more money by not airing the content. During a recent keynote address in Austin, Texas, Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. Networks Group, argued that isn't the case.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory About Infection's Origin
The Last of Us episode 2 confirms one of the biggest fan theories going around right now. HBO's The Last of Us is a pretty brilliant adaptation of one of the best video games out there. Not only does it closely follow the source material, but it greatly expands on it to add interesting new nuggets for longtime fans and help deepen the experience for new fans as well. Although there are some tiny mentions and suggestions about exactly how the infection spread in the game, it's not very overt. Part of the reason for that is because the game never leaves the POV of the main characters, so there's no scientist to deliver a bunch of exposition.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Cheetor Figure Is On Sale Now
Hasbro has added another Studio Series figure based on the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it is a Voyager Class 98 Cheetor figure based on the Maximal who saw a glimpse of in the recent trailer. The figure stands 6.5" tall, and includes 2 combinable spear accessories and a backdrop. It can convert from robot to cheetah mode in 24 steps.
A24 Tops All Other Single Movie Studios With 18 Oscar Nominations, Taking a Victory Lap 10 Years in the Making
When the dust settled on Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, for the first time in its 10-year history, independent studio A24 emerged as the most nominated single studio, with 18 total nods across six movies. That includes best picture nominee “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which lead all films with 11 total nominations, as well as “The Whale” (actor, supporting actress, and makeup and hairstyling), “Aftersun” (actor), “Causeway” (supporting actor), “Close” (international film), and “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (animated feature). “It’s enormously gratifying to see a film like ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ recognized in such a big way, our first...
Oscars: Indie Outfit A24 Dazzles With a Company-Best 18 Nominations
In less than a decade, indie distributor A24 has come to be thought of as the cool kid on the block, both in terms of content and marketing. The New York-based company became cooler on Tuesday with its films earning a company-best 18 Oscar nominations across six titles. The bounty was led by box office sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once, which racked up 11 noms, the most of any movie and including a slot in the coveted best picture race.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Talks 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Recognition: "None of This Feels Real...
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
Ant-Man 3 Box Office Tracking Has Quantumania With Biggest Opening of Franchise
Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just under a month away, box office trackers are beginning to look at the potential box office haul of the first tentpole of 2023. According to some of the earliest tracking efforts, the opening weekend of the threequel is on-pace to becoming the biggest of the franchise. The latest report comes from the team at Box Office Pro, which suggests the Peyton Reed picture could make upwards of $131 million over the course of its first weekend in theaters.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Storyboards Reveal Yet Another Villain Marvel Cut
When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home fans didn't know what to expect. I mean, sure, there were a bunch of rumors that turned out to be true and kind of spoiled major parts of the movies, but the way these movies work, the trailers were edited so well that you still didn't know what would happen. Villains from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's Spider-Man movies were set to appear. But the film was lacking a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take on. Holland did have some help in the movie, with Garfield and Maguire also returning for the movie, but it seems that there was almost one more villain for all three Spider-Men to take on. Marvel artist Phil Langone revealed a new storyboard that reveals that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) almost appeared in the film after his untimely death in the previous movie. The scene would have been after the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and was ultimately scrapped. You can check it out below.
HBO's The Last of Us Makes Huge Change to the Infected
HBO's The Last of Us has revealed another major change to how the infected operate. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed whether it be because of changes to the medium or because it introduces a more interesting ripple for a different audience. The first episode of the series was incredibly faithful, even with some tweaks and additions, but in the lead-up to the show's release, the showrunners made it clear that it was making some slightly divisive changes. For instance, it was decided that there would be no spores in the show, something that is a big part of The Last of Us games. There are a number of reasons for this, but ultimately, they've been replaced with a new and disgusting element.
Disney Animator Debunks Dirty Easter Eggs in Classic Movies
If you grew up rewinding and pausing your Disney VHS tapes to see the dirty Easter eggs placed in there by sneaky animators, it may be your mind, and not theirs, that was dirty. According to a veteran Disney animator, the vast majority of the obscene Easter eggs documented in Disney movies over the years are either fake, or unfortunate coincidences that audiences saw before the people working on the movies. One classic (and already-debunked) example is the supposed outrage over a building on the cover of The Little Mermaid's VHS release. The spire, which looked a little too phallic for one mother, has become internet legend for sparking a recall of the tape. But in reality, it was just one grocery store where the woman complained locally that pulled the offending copies, and the tape continued to be one of the best-selling movies in Disney's history.
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
1923 Fans Get Disappointing Reminder About Yellowstone Spinoff
As fans of 1923 may have noticed, there wasn't a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel this week. There wasn't a new episode of the hit Paramount+ series last week either with fans left on a bit of a cliffhanger from the previous episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" which saw the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dutton) begin to make moves against the Duttons in Montana while in Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally finds out about the issues at home and makes the decision to return to the United States with Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), but now, fans are being reminded that while there are major twists coming for the series, there's still a wait to find out what's next for the Dutton family. On Instagram, Paramount+ recently shared a midseason trailer for 1923 teasing some major challenges for the Duttons in the back half of Season 1. You can check it out for yourself below.
Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Series Finished Filming
The newest series apart of the Star Wars franchise has wrapped principal photography. Sunday, stunt coordinator George Cottle confirmed on his social media that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series featuring Jude Law in its lead role. Outside of Law's involvement and Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts helmer serving as producer, little else is known about the series, other than it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year.
