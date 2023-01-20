Exoneration of executed CT witches proposed
Witch hangings. No, not up in Salem, but right here in Connecticut, where 15 people were sent to the gallows between 1647 and 1663.
Now, a proposed state senate resolution would exonerate them. It's supported by descendants of those who were hanged.
Says resolution co-sponsor Jane Garibay of Windsor, the executions were a way to silence women -- to get rid of them if, in some cases, they inherited their husband's property. Killing witches, she says, was about women who said the wrong thing.
Comments / 18