Exoneration of executed CT witches proposed

By David Shapiro
 4 days ago

Witch hangings. No, not up in Salem, but right here in Connecticut, where 15 people were sent to the gallows between 1647 and 1663.

Now, a proposed state senate resolution would exonerate them. It's supported by descendants of those who were hanged.

Says resolution co-sponsor Jane Garibay of Windsor, the executions were a way to silence women -- to get rid of them if, in some cases, they inherited their husband's property. Killing witches, she says, was about women who said the wrong thing.

Withane
4d ago

This is a very nice symbolic gesture. Think of all the blood that was spilled just because someone didn't live by someone else's magic book?

