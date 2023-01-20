ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Club Q partners with Colorado Springs firm for permanent memorial

By Annika Schmidt
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gt13F_0kL2izQA00
Mourners gather outside Club Q last month to visit the memorial in Colorado Springs, which has been moved from a sidewalk outside of police tape that was surrounding the club. The Gazette

Club Q announced Thursday that they have partnered with Colorado Springs-based architecture and planning firm HB&A.

In a release posted on Facebook, Club Q said HB&A will lead the concept design for a future layout and design a permanent memorial outside the club.

A woman-owned small business, HB&A specializes in architecture and planning. According to the release, the firm will be donating some time and effort toward the projects with Club Q.

The partnership announcement comes two months after five people lost their lives in a mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.

"With their experience, reputation and expertise, we are certain Club Q’s future is in the best hands possible. We look forward to developing this relationship, and working together to bring back Colorado Springs’ only premiere LGBTQI+ club," the release said.

