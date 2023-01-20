Cooking with Foodland: Healthy salad for New Year’s resolutions
By Gina Mangieri
KHON2
4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland Chef Keoni Chang teaches how to make a fresh, healthy salad from locally grown produce and how to make it hearty enough for a meal. Find more salad recipes by Foodland at this link.
The year of the rabbit is upon us. It is a year that promises hope, peace and love. Honolulu has hosted its fair share of celebrations. Families are shopping to get all the supplies. Grandparents are pulling out the red envelopes.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity to the residential area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told Hawaii News Now that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John John Florence — the winner of the event in 2016, the last time it happened — was named runner-up. Shepardson, a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, scored 89.1 points out of a possible 90 to edge out defending champion Florence, the Star-Advertiser reported. Mark Healey took third place and Billy Kemper took fourth. The competition also featured female surfers for the first time in its 39-year history, and six competed.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. It may look like an ordinary Yoga class, but it’s anything but. Hot Yoga Waikiki has implemented a new-in person hybrid system to hold physical classes, led by instructors from around the world.
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
In school districts across the nation, keiki are being denied the basic right of food because school boards have enacted food debt programs that prevent students from gaining access to life-sustaining and brain-building meals.
Comments / 1