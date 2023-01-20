Read full article on original website
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
Jack Glenn Smith
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
Stars of Texas reveals list of art demonstrators
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning regarding demonstrators Feb. 6-10: Thanks to our friends at TexasBank, The Stars of Texas art exhibit will have FREE art demonstrators Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., February 6-10th, at the Depot, 600 E. Depot Street, in Brownwood. Check out the schedule and see which subjects interest you! Feel free to come to as many days as you’d like – you can also tour the exhibit and see some amazing Texas art!
James Luthy
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
Korey Leverett: A Story of Trials and Perseverance
Several months ago, some of the staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Brown County were cleaning out a storage room and came across a piece of artwork that had been framed and stored away. The current employees didn’t know where it had come from. The CEO of...
George Benton
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2022. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
Rachel ‘Sunny’ Lopez-Dodge
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
CASA hosting National Soup Day event Feb. 3
CASA is the Heart of Texas is hosting its National Soup Day event from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at TSTC Brownwood Multipurpose Room 122, located at 305 Booker. Enjoy different homemade soups, bring a bring or coworkers and meet a volunteer. CASA in the Heart of Texas...
Alice Summy
Funeral services for Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:20 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, Jan. 7,...
Rep. David Spiller provides Capitol update
The first few weeks are underway for the 88th Texas Legislative Session. As State Representative for House District 68, I am proud to be your rural voice in Austin. Throughout the 88th Legislative Session, my staff and I will provide weekly updates on the happenings of the Legislative process. These regular updates may be viewed through your local newspaper, our electronic newsletter, or my official Facebook page.
Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges
The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
TSTC to return property to City in first move of potential health department relocation
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council met in executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property located at 305 Booker, what was formerly the site of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, from Texas State Technical College. The hope is former the site will become the new home of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.
One airlifted, one transported via ambulance after collision at 183 South, FM 2126
One person was airlifted and another was transported by Lifeguard EMS to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood following a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 just before 8 a.m. Monday. First responders were on the scene as the Early Police Department, Early Fire Department and...
Commissioners Vote to Accept Bids for Repairs at Juvenile Facility
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, sealed bids were opened for repairs at “The Oaks Rite of Passage” juvenile detention center. Two bids were submitted for repairs to VCT floor tile. The low bid of $17,998 from L & K Construction of Early, TX was accepted. Only one bid was submitted for foundation repairs. The Commissioners voted to accept the bid of $51,900 from Big Country Foundation Repair of Abilene, TX.
