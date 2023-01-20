The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning regarding demonstrators Feb. 6-10: Thanks to our friends at TexasBank, The Stars of Texas art exhibit will have FREE art demonstrators Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., February 6-10th, at the Depot, 600 E. Depot Street, in Brownwood. Check out the schedule and see which subjects interest you! Feel free to come to as many days as you’d like – you can also tour the exhibit and see some amazing Texas art!

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO