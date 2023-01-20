ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo

Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships

BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Petroglyphs Southern Arizona boys soccer statistical leaders

Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Ivan FelixSunnysideSr.F/MF1115. Joseph MirandaWalden GroveSr.MF910. Voltaire TillakembayeRincon/UHSSr.S119. Aime UwimanaAmphiSo.F/MF139. Nicolas ValenzuelaSalpointeSr.F/MF158. Leo GutierrezSalpointeSo.F158. Nahom DeberoRincon/UHSSo.MF117. Cole RevisCatalina FoothillsSr.F137. Kevin ChaviraFlowing WellsFr.MF65.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Illinois Investor Buys River Village at River & Oracle – Sells for $5.8 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, (January 23, 2024) -- River Village Retail Center at 5002-5068 N Oracle, at the northeast corner of Oracle & River Road, sold for $5.8 million ($256. PSF). The property has two buildings with a total of 22,636 square feet and nine tenants. Built in 1979, the center is located at Tucson’s busiest intersection with 80,000 cars per day.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson

"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Park Place | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Tucson, with the Park Place shopping center . This place offers you the best options if you want to go shopping for something simple, some clothing, or a household item. On the other hand, you will also have entertainment areas, and a good food court that you cannot miss.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World

On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Defense still on Adia Barnes’ mind as No. 19 Arizona heads to ASU

At this point, head coach Adia Barnes says that she laughs when her rotation decisions are questioned by those outside the program. It’s not about individuals or just about offense. It’s about the entire team and how it functions together, especially on defense. “That’s what people don’t understand,”...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

'I'm really thankful for those guys': Tommy Lloyd praises work of transfers

Even before finishing an opening statement about his team’s biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd paused for some overarching reflection and gratefulness. He usually doesn’t do that, publicly at least. Ask big-picture questions of the Wildcats’ second-year coach during the season and you...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

All Section 8 housing applications now received will go through the first lottery process

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson re-opened on Jan. 3. The last time the waitlist was open was 2017. All Section 8 housing applications received as of Tuesday, Jan. 24 will go through the first lottery process. The city of Tucson expects thousands of applications to have poured in over the course of the application time period.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

University of Arizona announces new campus safety measures after October shooting

The University of Arizona is implementing new security measures to increase campus safety. The changes come after a UA professor was shot and killed by a former grad student in October. All incoming graduate assistants and associates will undergo criminal background checks per the new safety enhancements. Currently, only assistants...
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show - Oracle Rd. 2023 - Early Open

Wholesale Pre-show dates January 21 - February 4 in Metal Building, 3 dealers. Jeanne's Rock Shop (Miracle Breeze Building) January 21- February 11th, 2023. January 21 - February 11, 2023 (TENT SHOW) Daily 10 am - 6 pm. Final day 10 am - 4 pm (Feb. 11, 2023) The RMGM...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
TUCSON, AZ
KYMA News 11

Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing

A 24-year-old suspect in an Arizona homicide, who's been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been, arrested in northern Iowa, where he's been jailed and his bail set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. The post Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing appeared first on KYMA.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy