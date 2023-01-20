Read full article on original website
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: Our first tennis courts
Located at Stone and Jackson, now a parking garage north of the St. Augustine Cathedral, the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club is first mentioned in the media in 1892. It would be called the “Southern Tennis Club” in 1894 and back to the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club in 1900.
bvmsports.com
Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships
BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs Southern Arizona boys soccer statistical leaders
Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Ivan FelixSunnysideSr.F/MF1115. Joseph MirandaWalden GroveSr.MF910. Voltaire TillakembayeRincon/UHSSr.S119. Aime UwimanaAmphiSo.F/MF139. Nicolas ValenzuelaSalpointeSr.F/MF158. Leo GutierrezSalpointeSo.F158. Nahom DeberoRincon/UHSSo.MF117. Cole RevisCatalina FoothillsSr.F137. Kevin ChaviraFlowing WellsFr.MF65.
Tucsonans wake up to snowfall
Many Tucsonans saw snow falling from the sky on Monday and even though the flurries aren’t forever in the Tucson Metro, cold temperatures are here to stay a little longer.
realestatedaily-news.com
Illinois Investor Buys River Village at River & Oracle – Sells for $5.8 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (January 23, 2024) -- River Village Retail Center at 5002-5068 N Oracle, at the northeast corner of Oracle & River Road, sold for $5.8 million ($256. PSF). The property has two buildings with a total of 22,636 square feet and nine tenants. Built in 1979, the center is located at Tucson’s busiest intersection with 80,000 cars per day.
realestatedaily-news.com
Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson
"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
Stars converge at Loft Cinema for world premiere of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo"
The stars and creators of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" walked the red carpet Tuesday night at the Loft Cinema in Tucson.
tourcounsel.com
Park Place | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Tucson, with the Park Place shopping center . This place offers you the best options if you want to go shopping for something simple, some clothing, or a household item. On the other hand, you will also have entertainment areas, and a good food court that you cannot miss.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World
On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
azdesertswarm.com
Defense still on Adia Barnes’ mind as No. 19 Arizona heads to ASU
At this point, head coach Adia Barnes says that she laughs when her rotation decisions are questioned by those outside the program. It’s not about individuals or just about offense. It’s about the entire team and how it functions together, especially on defense. “That’s what people don’t understand,”...
Eastern Progress
'I'm really thankful for those guys': Tommy Lloyd praises work of transfers
Even before finishing an opening statement about his team’s biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd paused for some overarching reflection and gratefulness. He usually doesn’t do that, publicly at least. Ask big-picture questions of the Wildcats’ second-year coach during the season and you...
KGUN 9
All Section 8 housing applications now received will go through the first lottery process
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson re-opened on Jan. 3. The last time the waitlist was open was 2017. All Section 8 housing applications received as of Tuesday, Jan. 24 will go through the first lottery process. The city of Tucson expects thousands of applications to have poured in over the course of the application time period.
kjzz.org
University of Arizona announces new campus safety measures after October shooting
The University of Arizona is implementing new security measures to increase campus safety. The changes come after a UA professor was shot and killed by a former grad student in October. All incoming graduate assistants and associates will undergo criminal background checks per the new safety enhancements. Currently, only assistants...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
xpopress.com
RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show - Oracle Rd. 2023 - Early Open
Wholesale Pre-show dates January 21 - February 4 in Metal Building, 3 dealers. Jeanne's Rock Shop (Miracle Breeze Building) January 21- February 11th, 2023. January 21 - February 11, 2023 (TENT SHOW) Daily 10 am - 6 pm. Final day 10 am - 4 pm (Feb. 11, 2023) The RMGM...
CBP rescues distressed Mexican citizen
In a tweet from John R. Modlin the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, he states agents rescued a 25-year-old Mexican citizen.
realestatedaily-news.com
Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing
A 24-year-old suspect in an Arizona homicide, who's been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been, arrested in northern Iowa, where he's been jailed and his bail set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. The post Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing appeared first on KYMA.
