Vibrant textured horses, rodeo queens and buffalos thumped through The Gallery at UTA Monday, frozen in art, but just as moving. “Life and Death: Luis Jiménez'' features 35 pieces from the late Chicano artist. Containing sculptures, sketches, studies, drawings and prints, the exhibit is running until April 1. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO