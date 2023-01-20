ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Fairlane Town Center | Shopping mall in Dearborn, Michigan

Are you looking for a shopping center where you can find everything you need? So, I recommend you visit Fairlane Town Center. This place is highly recommended and visited by residents and tourists; since, here, you will find multiple shops, restaurants, among others. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022

Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Van Gogh exhibit's 'incredible' run at DIA comes to end

Detroit — By the time the final guests walked through the Detroit Institute of Arts' popular "Van Gogh in America" exhibit Sunday, tens of thousands of patrons from Michigan and the nation had seen the more than 70 paintings and drawings in what its curator has said has "just been incredible."
DETROIT, MI
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Kris Lelcaj, the owner of Babo Detroit, the all-day diner in Midtown, named the eatery after his father “babo,” which is slang for “dad” in Albanian. Their menu is made up of “artisanal takes on comfort food classics” like eggs Benedict, and avocado toast along with burgers, chicken sandwiches, cheesesteak and more. Their lemon ricotta […] The post How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Forgotten Harvest in desperate need of volunteers

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer is one of many volunteers at Forgotten Harvest. "I enjoy helping people," she said. Jennifer said she absolutely love it. She said she and her several of her coworkers volunteer once a week at Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park. Jennifer said she too was once in need. "When I was growing up I was on the poorer side, yes… I think that everybody if they're particularly blessed, should contribute," she said. Chris Ivey, with Forgotten Harvest, said the non-profit needs more volunteers like Jennifer and the many others that donate their time."So our operations can't stop, so we need the volunteers to help us keep going," said Ivey. "On an average year we have about 15,000 volunteers and they come in and help us do this, without our volunteer workforce we couldn't do this at all."If you would like to donate your time to the Forgotten Harvest Click here.
OAK PARK, MI
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI
Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Public Library system scammed for $685,000; dispute ensues

Detroit — The Detroit Public Library system had $685,000 of its money stolen in an email and wire fraud scam, according to city officials and documents obtained by The Detroit News. Now city and the Library Commission are fighting over who should be compensated for the pilfered cash. The...
DETROIT, MI

