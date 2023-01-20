Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Related
Walmart shooting victim’s mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald...
Deadly shooting breaks out inside Indiana Walmart
CHICAGO (CBS) – A deadly shooting involving police inside of a southern Indiana Walmart left one person, the suspect, dead.It took place Thursday night in Evansville, near the border of Kentucky and Illinois. Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 10 p.m.CBS 2's sister station in Evansville reported that the shooter was a 25-year-old named Ronald Mosley II. He was a former Walmart employee and left a suicide note at his home before the shooting and intended to die.Police said they were met with gunfire as soon as they entered the store."There were multiple times where the suspect then shot at officers," "He would move along through the store. Officers would have to locate him again. I guess he would shoot out with them again. This went on for a couple of different times."One person who was a former co-worker of Mosely's was hurt.Mosley was shot and killed.
Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
Gunman killed by police after shooting former co-worker inside Walmart
A 25-year-old man shot a former co-worker at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night, authorities said. The gunman, a former Walmart employee, was shot and killed by officers, police said.Police identified the gunman as Ronald Ray Mosley, CBS affiliate WEVV-TV reports.The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. local time. "Active shooter inside Walmart West," Evansville police tweeted, advising the public to "avoid the area."The police said the Walmart employee, who was identified as a woman, was flown from the scene and her condition wasn't known, WEVV-TV reports. Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray told reporters in a briefing late...
Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into a store break room where employees were meeting, specifically aimed at the victim and shot her in the face with a 9mm handgun. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said officers were within the building within four minutes of the 911 call, and Mosley was shot...
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18