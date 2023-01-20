Read full article on original website
Bellaire works extra shift to take care of Shadyside in OT classic
Bonus basketball saw Bellaire use the extra time to top Shadyside 53-28 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, Bellaire and Shadyside faced off on December 23, 2021 at Shadyside High School. Click here for a recap.
Malvern takes down Cadiz Harrison Central
Cadiz Harrison Central got no credit and no consideration from Malvern, which slammed the door 55-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on December 22, 2021 at Malvern High School. Click here for a recap.
Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair
Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Malvern engulfs Cadiz Harrison Central in point barrage
Malvern's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cadiz Harrison Central 55-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Malvern a 17-10 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.
East Liverpool Beaver Local thwarts Wellsville's quest
East Liverpool Beaver Local knocked off Wellsville 71-56 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Liverpool Beaver Local and Wellsville faced off on January 22, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School. For results, click here.
Matamoras Frontier knocks off Wheeling Central Catholic
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Matamoras Frontier chalked up in tripping Wheeling Central Catholic 49-44 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on January 12, Wheeling Central Catholic squared off with Toronto in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Hannibal River's convoy passes Steubenville
Hannibal River grabbed a 51-34 victory at the expense of Steubenville for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Hannibal River faced off against New Martinsville Magnolia and Steubenville took on East Liverpool on January 13 at East Liverpool High School. Click here for a recap.
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
FirstEnergy makes upgrades to high-voltage lines in eastern Ohio
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — American Transmission Systems, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to the company’s high-voltage transmission lines in Carroll and Columbiana counties. FirstEnergy says this is just the beginning of a 64-mile transmission line project. A spokesperson said that approximately...
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
Missing Jefferson County brothers found safe
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The two brothers from Jefferson County who were reported missing earlier this week have been located. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Gavyn Frey and 17-year-old Noah Frey reported to authorities in Steubenville. Officials say they are both safe.
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
Canfield won't be denied in OT victory over Poland Seminary
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Canfield needed to top Poland Seminary in a 54-47 on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Canfield and Poland Seminary faced off on February 18, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School. Click here for a recap.
High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
