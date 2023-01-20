Read full article on original website
Warriors Go Cold in 47-39 Loss to Logan County
The points dried up in the second half for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors on Monday, allowing visiting Logan County to rally for a 47-39 victory and put the brakes on a three-game losing run. Coming off a 57-41 victory over Bethel Christian Academy on Friday in which they knocked...
Rebels Rally to Take Down Edmonson County in OT
The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.
Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central
Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
Balanced Webster Turns Back Caldwell 78-61
Webster County had four players score in double figures — and just missed a fifth — while defeating Caldwell County 78-61 Saturday on Homecoming night in Dixon. The Trojans’ balanced offensive effort more than offset a big game by Caldwell sophomore JayDarius Wilson, who poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Short-Handed Lady Tigers Blast Clarksville Northeast
Reduced to eight players on Saturday and missing three of their top-five scorers, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers nevertheless raced out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 51-16 victory over visiting Clarksville Northeast. The Lady Tigers earned their second win of the season against Northeast to...
Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25
A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
Sizzling Hot Start Carries Christian County Past Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels may have just sent the rest of the 2nd Region a message Saturday night and they did so in emphatic fashion against their crosstown rival. That message being that they are going to be a serious regional contender when the postseason comes rolling around in just a few weeks.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Christian County vs Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers in a big 8th District contest Saturday night at Lyle Dunbar Gym. The Colonels picked up an 82-52 win in the game. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
VIDEO – Bateman on Big First Half in Win Over Hopkinsville
Christian County’s Derrell Bateman scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half Saturday night as the Colonels came roaring out of the gate on their way to an 82-52 win over crosstown rival Hopkinsville. Afterwards, Bateman spoke with YSE about his start and the big win for the Colonels.
Todd’s Brandon to Pitch at Southwest Tennessee Community College
A member of the Todd County Central baseball team will be getting the chance to continue his athletic and educational career on the collegiate level. According to a social media post, senior Jacob Brandon announced this week that he was committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College, in Memphis. Brandon is...
