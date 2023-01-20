CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Zac Taylor says he never doubted the toughness of the Bengals offensive line, no matter how many backups had to be pushed into service to replace the injured starters. “We’ve had confidence throughout,” Taylor insisted Monday, a day after Cincinnati dominated Buffalo to advance to the AFC championship game. “I think it’s everybody else who wants to create a narrative of no confidence.” Nobody would have blamed Taylor if he had been a little uneasy about the situation. The Bengals were going into snowy Buffalo with three replacements on an offensive line that had been such an important part of Cincinnati’s winning streak in November and December. Jackson Carman, 23, started an NFL game at tackle for the first time, slotting in for Jonah Williams, who was out after dislocating a kneecap last week. Hakeem Adeniji started his third game this season in place of La’el Collins (knee) at right tackle, and Max Scharping started a second at right guard for Alex Cappa (ankle).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO