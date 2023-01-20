Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
eastidahonews.com
Kenneth Wayne Wyler
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Melvin Siler
Melvin Paul Siler, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Melvin was born January 5, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Lester William Siler and Myrtle Willina Rogers Siler. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts and graduated from Terreton High School.
eastidahonews.com
Maurine C. Hall
Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, under the care of Morning Star Senior Living staff and Symbii Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. In passing, she is reunited with the love of her life, Zane C. Hall. Maurine was born December 7, 1930, in...
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies man who died in crash near Shelley
SHELLEY — A local coroner has identified a man who died over the weekend in a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com that Chad Alden Foss, 59, of Idaho Falls, died in the crash. Taylor said the cause of death was due to head injuries and the manner was accidental.
eastidahonews.com
Joan Whitmoyer
Joan P. Whitmoyer, 84, of Ammon, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Ave., Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Randy Steven Woods
Randy Steven Woods, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn’s life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he’d attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
eastidahonews.com
Boy dies after being mauled by dogs in Fort Hall
FORT HALL — A boy is dead after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Fort Hall Saturday. The seven-year-old was attacked by four dogs at his home, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner tells EastIdahoNews.com. The boy’s mother discovered her injured son and attempted to help him when...
eastidahonews.com
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley
SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old, whose name was...
eastidahonews.com
Art and ice meet at Snowscapes in Driggs
DRIGGS — The 11th annual Snowscapes hosted by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association has kicked off at the Driggs Plaza as 25 teams from across the west and here in the Tetons wrap up their creations, heading into Saturday’s blowout block party. The weeklong event culminates Saturday, Jan....
eastidahonews.com
Missing teen’s mom breaks silence about FLDS experience, her forced marriage and why she left the church
MONTEVIEW — The mother of a teenager who has been missing for over three weeks believes her daughter ran away to re-join members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in southern Utah. Elintra Fischer, 16, left her Monteview home on Jan. 1 in her mother’s...
eastidahonews.com
Invasion of the bohemian waxwings at Henrys Fork near Ashton
As I approached the Vernon Bridge spanning the Henrys Fork of the Snake River west of Ashton, I noticed hundreds of birds picking off insects flying over the river. With temperatures in the 40s, the insects were hatching and the nomadic bohemian waxwings were enjoying them. There were a few American robins and cedar waxwings joining the large flocks of bohemians eating dried berries along the shore.
eastidahonews.com
Trial set for local man charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man who was charged with kidnapping pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and a jury trial has been set. Jeffery Scott Larue, 30, will stand trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Larue pleaded not guilty to charges of felony...
eastidahonews.com
Woman Tased during traffic stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is in custody after trying to run from law enforcement in Idaho Falls Friday night. It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers pulled over a woman for a traffic violation and during the encounter, she got out of her vehicle and ran.
eastidahonews.com
Man in custody following chase, officer-involved shooting in Bingham County
ABERDEEN – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Bingham County Friday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a burglary in Fort Hall and as they arrived, the suspect took off.
eastidahonews.com
Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
eastidahonews.com
Jackie is a huggable dog who loves chickens and needs a fur-ever home
She’s around seven years old and we think she’s a lab mix. Jackie was raised on a farm and she’s an inside-outside dog. Her previous owner says she loves chickens – not to eat, but they’re her best friend. When she first meets you, she’ll...
eastidahonews.com
Two arrested after deputies find illegal drugs during traffic stop
IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested Sunday morning after deputies reportedly found a variety of illegal drugs in their car after a traffic stop. Joseph Angelo Keimer, 28, and Colby Wade Hokanson, 22, were charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
eastidahonews.com
Work begins on 17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Knife River will begin making improvements to the 17th Street and Boulevard Bridge on Monday, Jan. 23. Motorists should expect periodic traffic delays and lane shifts throughout the duration of the project. The goal of the project is...
