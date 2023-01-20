Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET TWICE ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH AND JUNIOR HIGH TRIP TO WASHINGTON D.C.
The Crookston School Board will meet twice on Monday, January 23, for a Special meeting at 3:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School District office and inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room at 5:00 p.m. The meetings are open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANT TO PROTECT CITY’S SOURCE OF DRINKING WATER AND GEOTECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR CITY LAGOONS BANK STABILITY
The Crookston City Council met on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda consisted of approving the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 9 and the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $268,798.63. It included approving the Economic Development Authority & Housing Authority meeting agenda for their meeting immediately following the City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda also included a resolution designating the Crookston Times as the Official Newspaper for the year 2023, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston on the premises of the Crookston Eagles Club, and approve of more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses. The council approved the agenda unanimously.
Randy Newquist – Notice of Passing
Randy Newquist, 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away at RiverView Health early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner – Obit
Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner, 88, Ada, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN. Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner was born on November 19, 1934, to parents Orris and Agnes Fevig in Ulen, MN. She spent her childhood growing up in Ulen where she attended school and graduated in 1953.
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski -Notice of Passing
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski, 86, formerly of East Grand Forks and Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, in Valley Senior Living Grand Forks, ND, with loving family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU COLLABORATES WITH PARKS AND RECS TO PREPARE FOR MARCH HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by reviewing and approving the meeting minutes on December 22 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable and the 2022 Year end Budget. Bengtson reported they had paid $83,882.64 in checking and $15,447.84 in MMA. They had withdrawn $89 for the website monthly, $24.54 for their cell phone plan, $250 for their ad on KROX’s website, $141.67 for mailing and social media ads, $783.67 for the payroll for November and December, $31.44 for quarterly taxes to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, $2,973.41 for the final payment to KVLY for radio commercials, and $28.80 for a check order from the American Federal Bank. She also noted they had two bills to approve: an $89 bill for their website’s monthly fee, two invoices to KROX and MACPB, and $37 to H&R Block for W2s for some of its members. She also reported that the lodging taxes were delayed by about two months. Bengtson then went into the actuals for their budget that had been updated at the end of the year. She reported they had deposited $74,130.52 in 2022 for their expected Lodging Tax but only received $55,945.26 for their total revenue. She then informed that they had budgeted $14,716 for their total General and Administrative expenses but spent an actual of $12,522.01. She also reported that they had budgeted $30,200 for their total marketing and promotion but had spent an actual of $31,894.51. These gave them a total income of $45,500, with their total expenses coming to $44,916, giving them a net income of $584. Bengtson reported they were still waiting for the final 2022 budgeting taxes, confirming the final tax expenses. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPOINT YOUTH ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
In 2018, The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved the formation of a Youth Advisory Board (YAB) under Polk County Public Health (PCPH). During the December 20, 2022, Commissioners meeting, Sarah Reese, PCPH Director, recommended a list of students for appointment as a Youth Advisory Board Member for two years. She recommended they reappoint senior Kallie Hand and appoint Lilah Zavoral, Sarah Thoreson, Olivia Ystenes, Katelyn Vesledahl, Julia Buhler, Erin Bowman, and Kyran Moen. All those recommended were appointed to the Youth Advisory Board.
Eunice M. Slininger – Obit
Eunice M. Slininger, 72, Ada, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Eunice Mae Slininger was born on July 23, 1950, to Russell and Lorraine (Benesh) Slinninger in Ada, MN, the youngest of 5 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada and was a lifelong member. Eunice graduated from Ada High School in 1970 and went on to attend Wadena Technical College and pursued a degree in Business and Office Management, graduating in 1971.
EAST POLK COUNTY CROP IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING WITH GUEST SPEAKER THOM PETERSEN
The East Polk County Crop Improvement Association’s annual meeting will be held on January 30, 2023, at the McIntosh Community Center in McIntosh, MN. The business meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 1:00 p.m. Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen has been invited to speak to our group. There will also be presentations from Jochum Weirsma, U of M Extension, and from East Polk County Soil & Water District with program updates.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 24, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Emergency Telephone Calls/CommunicInterfere with 911 Call. Juan Gallegos DeLeon Jr., 53, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Mohamed Zerfu Alemu, 41, of East Grand...
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES 5TH AT THIEF RIVER FALLS INVITE
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Bemidji – 241.5.
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOYS HOCKEY LOSE TO LITTLE FALLS
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team couldn’t keep up with the speedy Little Falls Flyers in a 4-1 loss on Saturday at the Crookston Sports Center in Crookston. FIRST PERIOD – — Both teams came out a little slow, and it looked like the teams were feeling each other out for the first handful of minutes. After Little Falls settled in, they started using their team speed to beat Crookston to loose pucks the rest of the period. Crookston didn’t get a shot on goal until about halfway through the period, while Little Falls had 16 shots on goal. Even though the Pirates were outshot 16-1 in the period, neither team scored, and it was a scoreless tie going into the second period.
PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO BARNESVILLE FOR SECTION 8AA MATCHUP – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team will be back in action again tonight and on the road as they take on the powerful Barnesville Trojans. The Pirates are 6-9 on the season after a 76-42 loss this past Friday to Wadena-Deer Creek. Barnesville is 7-4 on the year but has lost three of their past four games. We will have the game on KROX Radio, starting with the RiverView Health pregame show around 7:00 p.m., and the opening tip at 7:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
SACRED HEART GIRL’S BASKETBALL VISITS WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO IN SECTION 8A TILT
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Girl’s Basketball team will host the Sacred Heart Eagles tonight in a Section 8A tilt. The Ponies have had an up-and-down season and are now sitting at 7-8. Sacred Heart has also had some highs and lows and have a record of 7-6. The two teams met twice a year ago with Warren-Alvarado-Oslo winning both matchups. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 7:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or 92.1FM in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
