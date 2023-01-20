ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: New water and gas mains being installed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Danville drivers!. There is some roadwork underway on Audubon Drive this week. City officials said Audubon Drive between Riverside Drive and Apollo Drive begins on Tuesday and will last through Thursday. This is so new connections between water and gas mains can be...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Missing Bedford County teen found safe, officials say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their help in finding a runaway teen they believed could be in danger. On Sunday morning, Captain Brian Neal told ABC13 that 16-year-old Cameron Moses has been found safe. The sheriff's office said Moses...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Wanted South Boston man arrested in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A South Boston man wanted in another county is behind bars. 38-year-old Isiah Fuller is one of the two suspects accused of taking part in an obscene sexual act. Authorities said this happened at a Grundy store parking lot and then at some point...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy