WSET
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
WSET
'Community Connected:' Henry Co. revamps website with new, easy to navigate branding
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County's online presence is getting a major upgrade in 2023. The County announced an updated version of its official website featuring the new branding "Community Connected." CivicPlus, an industry leader in software development for local governments, was awarded the contract to host web...
WSET
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
WSET
Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
WSET
Traffic Alert: New water and gas mains being installed in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Danville drivers!. There is some roadwork underway on Audubon Drive this week. City officials said Audubon Drive between Riverside Drive and Apollo Drive begins on Tuesday and will last through Thursday. This is so new connections between water and gas mains can be...
WSET
Missing Bedford County teen found safe, officials say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their help in finding a runaway teen they believed could be in danger. On Sunday morning, Captain Brian Neal told ABC13 that 16-year-old Cameron Moses has been found safe. The sheriff's office said Moses...
WSET
WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
WSET
Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
WSET
'Slow down:' Danville Police issue 100+ speeding tickets since Jan. 1
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police officers are warning the city's drivers to slow down after a fast start to ticketing in the New Year. DPD said since January 1, officers have issued 103 speeding tickets. One of the tickers was for a driver going 71 in a 35,...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WSET
66-year-old Danville woman dies in crash on Route 41 in Pittsylvania County: VSP
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead following a crash over the weekend in Pittsylvania County. Virginia State Police said it was called to Route 41, near Route 719 on Saturday at 11:36 a.m. Police said a 2007 Toyota Corolla pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21
(WSET) — In case you missed it, here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21. Additional suspects charged after 4 injured in Timbers Apartments shooting. Four people were shot in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, with two people suffering serious wounds and two more injured. The shooting...
WSET
Wanted South Boston man arrested in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A South Boston man wanted in another county is behind bars. 38-year-old Isiah Fuller is one of the two suspects accused of taking part in an obscene sexual act. Authorities said this happened at a Grundy store parking lot and then at some point...
WSET
3 taken to hospital after crash on Goodview Road in Bedford County: Officials
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An area fire department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 10:05 a.m., the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road for an accident with entrapment.
WSET
Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
WSET
Forest man invents 'FenBlock', a device that blocks flow of fentanyl from patches
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — A Forest man is on a mission to set people free from opioid addiction. He created a device that allows patients to taper off of their fentanyl medication at their own pace. 73-year-old Neil Jackson lives right here in Forest, but he believes his invention...
WSET
'Smelled something burning:' Multiple Concord Fire crews respond to Dollar General
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Multiple crews were called out to the Dollar General in Concord on Saturday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene at 11:01 a.m. and spoke with workers who said they smelled something burning. The company searched the building and found...
WSET
A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
