Liberty hands North Florida first loss at home, 73-62, earns share of first place
Liberty handed North Florida its first home loss of the season, winning 73-62 over the Ospreys on Saturday afternoon at UNF Arena. The Flames improve to 16-5 on the season and 7-1 in the ASUN. Liberty moves into first place by a half game over Kennesaw State (14-6, 6-1 ASUN), who are set to play FGCU late Saturday. This is Liberty’s first-ever win over UNF on its home floor and gives the Ospreys their first home loss of the season. UNF had entered the day 7-0 at home this season and brought a nine-game winning streak to the table dating back to last year. Liberty had been 0-3 against the Ospreys at UNF Arena prior to today’s triumph.
Franklin's big day lifts #10 Virginia to 76-67 win at Wake
No. 10 Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) tallied its fifth consecutive ACC win in a tightly-contested 76-67 road victory over Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Cavaliers led by as many as 19 points in the first half and Wake managed to cut the UVA lead to just one midway through the second half, but the Hoos made stops defensively down the stretch to deliver head coach Tony Bennett’s 400th career win.
Liberty hockey player airlifted after neck injury
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Friday's night's exciting Liberty hockey game versus UNLV came to a sudden halt after a severe injury to Flames 5th year senior Josh Fricks. According to multiple reports, Fricks landed a hard check on a UNLV player against the boards on the left side of the Rebels’ bench. Immediately after the collision, Fricks fell face-first to the ice and was attended to medical staff before being carted off the ice, and being airlifted to Roanoke for immediate evaluation.
Salem Mayhem lacrosse shows improvement, but swept on road trip
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Mayhem indoor lacrosse team finds themselves still searching for their first win in franchise history after a tough road trip in New York. Friday night, the Mayhem (0-4) found themselves overwhelmed by the Syracuse Spark, falling 23-14. Saturday, however, proved to be a...
'It's a great honor:' 270 Lynchburg National Guard soldiers awarded Governor's Medal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin presented the Governor's National Service Medal to 270 National Guard soldiers from Task Force Red Dragon Saturday. They were a part of over 1,000 members who mobilized as Task Force Red Dragon for a security mission in Africa. "I want to say,...
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21
(WSET) — In case you missed it, here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21. Additional suspects charged after 4 injured in Timbers Apartments shooting. Four people were shot in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, with two people suffering serious wounds and two more injured. The shooting...
A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
'It's a clear violation of the law:' Attorney weighs in on lawsuit filed against Kroger
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kroger is in hot water, facing a legal battle after hundreds of employees claimed they've experienced major payroll problems for months. This is the lawsuit that a union group of Kroger employees across Virginia filed against the company. They claimed to have had problems with...
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
Former McClung Lumber Company building goes up in flames in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire and EMS Department said there were no injuries after a blaze in the city on Monday morning. The department responded to a commercial structure fire at 17 7th Street at around 2:30 a.m. They said the location was the former home of...
No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
1 hospitalized with minor injuries after crash on Route 460 in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Crews in Appomattox responded to a crash on Spout Spring Road on Sunday afternoon. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department said it responded to a two-car accident on Route 460 in the area of Spout Spring Road. The following units responded to the crash:. Engine 3,...
DPS headed towards construction to improve some area schools
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three huge projects for Danville Public Schools are in the works and one of them is getting close to construction as part of the capital improvement projects. Renovations are set to begin around April first at George Washington High School, with the track expected to...
Traffic Alert: New water and gas mains being installed in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Danville drivers!. There is some roadwork underway on Audubon Drive this week. City officials said Audubon Drive between Riverside Drive and Apollo Drive begins on Tuesday and will last through Thursday. This is so new connections between water and gas mains can be...
