ksl.com
BYU setter trades beaches for mountains, helping Cougars rekindle winning ways
PROVO — Heath Hughes traded in the beaches of his native Haines City, Florida, and the desert of his alma mater Grand Canyon University for one year to play college volleyball underneath the mountains of Utah. And it's been everything BYU men's volleyball has needed. The Cougars are 4-0...
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
ksl.com
Salt Lake County housing prices drop 6% — the first year-over-year decline in 11 years
SALT LAKE CITY — A once boiling hot housing market that's been shocked by higher mortgage interest rates is taking its toll on Utah's housing market. Utah's most populated county, Salt Lake County, has seen its first year-over-year decline in housing prices since 2011. In December, Salt Lake County's median single-family home price dropped to $541,900 — 6% lower than the county's median price in December 2021.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
ksl.com
Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts
OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
ksl.com
2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman
OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
ksl.com
4 arrested in drive-by shooting — including 14-year-old pregnant girl
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers, including a 14-year-old pregnant girl, were taken into custody Saturday night after gang detectives said they saw them commit a drive-by shooting. About 10:30 p.m., detectives with the Salt Lake police gang unit reported witnessing the shooting about 10:30 p.m. near 500 N....
ksl.com
Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges
LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
ksl.com
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Should you get a COVID-19 shot once a year? Here's what the FDA says
SALT LAKE CITY — Many Americans may soon be due for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine only once a year, just like an annual flu shot, under a federal Food and Drug Administration plan to simplify immunizations. Streamlining the schedule is set to be discussed by an FDA advisory...
