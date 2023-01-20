ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Salt Lake County housing prices drop 6% — the first year-over-year decline in 11 years

SALT LAKE CITY — A once boiling hot housing market that's been shocked by higher mortgage interest rates is taking its toll on Utah's housing market. Utah's most populated county, Salt Lake County, has seen its first year-over-year decline in housing prices since 2011. In December, Salt Lake County's median single-family home price dropped to $541,900 — 6% lower than the county's median price in December 2021.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts

OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman

OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Should you get a COVID-19 shot once a year? Here's what the FDA says

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Americans may soon be due for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine only once a year, just like an annual flu shot, under a federal Food and Drug Administration plan to simplify immunizations. Streamlining the schedule is set to be discussed by an FDA advisory...

Comments / 0

Community Policy