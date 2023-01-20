Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Report: AFC team believes they are in running for Tom Brady
Tom Brady has yet to decide if he will continue his playing career next season, but there is at least one team that thinks they will be in the running to sign the star quarterback if he does. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders believe Brady will... The post Report: AFC team believes they are in running for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers open to reworking deal if he plays in 2023
Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he's open to reworking his current contract if he decides he wants to continue to play next season.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Report: Bill O’Brien Returning to Patriots As OC
A familiar face is rejoining Bill Belichick’s staff. After a stint at Alabama serving as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien is heading back to the NFL to the same role with a very familiar franchise: the Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low, O’Brien...
Jerry Jones Says McCarthy’s Status ‘Remains Safe’ After Loss to 49ers
The Cowboys owner addressed questions surrounding his team’s coach after another disappointing ending to the season for Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. Following Dallas’s loss to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assured that McCarthy’s job “remains safe”...
Damar Hamlin attends first game since cardiac arrest, speaks to teammates: Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is attending his first game, less than three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, and reportedly spoke to his team in the locker room before kickoff on Sunday. Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a...
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The former Saints coach has added a fourth prospective team to the mix. The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott
He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
UW-Green Bay fires basketball coach Will Ryan after 15-61 mark
Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin basketball coach Bo Ryan, has been fired as coach at Green Bay after compiling a 15-61 mark in two-plus seasons.
Eagles’ Social Media Team Trashes Giants After Playoff Rout
Philadelphia had fun after its 38-7 win over New York. The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a dominant win over the rival Giants on Saturday night. Philadelphia maintained control the entire game, taking a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a 38-7 victory. The...
