valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
kmrskkok.com
Michael Roy Rosdahl
Michael Rosdahl, age 72 of Dawson, Minnesota, formally of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson, MN. The family will be planning services at a later date at Lac Qui Parle Lake to honor Mike’s memory. Michael Roy Rosdahl was born...
kmrskkok.com
John Alexander Huber Rodriguez
John Huber Rodriguez, age 46 of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Hancock, Minnesota, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation for John Rodriguez will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Memorial services for John Huber Rodriguez will...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
kmrskkok.com
UMN Morris Prof Appointed to National Transportation Study Committee
University of Minnesota Morris Professor of Economics and Management Steve Burks has been appointed to the Impacts of Alternative Compensation Methods on Truck Driver Retention and Safety Performance Committee. The committee was established as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and is sponsored by the US Department of Transportation...
kmrskkok.com
Storck Nets 23 As Tigers Top Wildcats, Owls Win Eighth Straight
MORRIS – Drew Storck scored 23 points and MACA shot 50 percent as the Tigers beat New London-Spicer 77-64 from the Tiger Center on Monday. Storck was 10-15 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds, Riley Asmus had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals, Tyler Berlinger had 17 points with four assists and five steals, Drew Huebner chipped in eight points with seven boards.
