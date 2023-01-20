MORRIS – Drew Storck scored 23 points and MACA shot 50 percent as the Tigers beat New London-Spicer 77-64 from the Tiger Center on Monday. Storck was 10-15 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds, Riley Asmus had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals, Tyler Berlinger had 17 points with four assists and five steals, Drew Huebner chipped in eight points with seven boards.

