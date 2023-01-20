ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury asks Francis Ngannou if he wants “big boy money,” suggests Mike Tyson officiates potential match

Current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury still wants to mix it up with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is now a free agent after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the UFC. “The Predator” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and said he’s leaning more towards having a boxing match for his first post-UFC bout. He also said he’s fine with Fury’s suggestion for four-ounce gloves.
MMA Fighting

Jose Aldo confirms Conor McGregor once put red panties on his door at UFC 200

Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are pretty tight these days, if you can believe it. After having a moment to bask in the announcement of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, the legendary former featherweight champion spoke to the media backstage at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and he shared an update on his relationship with McGregor, a former blood rival.
bjpenndotcom

Warner Bros. Executive admits there was concern about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League

An executive at Warner Bros has admitted that some were worried about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League. Despite the reservations of many, Dana White’s Power Slap show premiered earlier this month as planned. The idea was already under great scrutiny and then, to start off 2023, footage was released of White striking his wife at a club on New Year’s Eve.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Jamahal Hill after UFC 283 vacant title win?

The UFC finally crowned a new light heavyweight champion Saturday when he Jamahal Hill emerged victorious against Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 main event. After failing to determine a new titleholder in December after Jiri Prochazka vacated the belt due to injury, Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) got his opportunity and took advantage with a lopsided unanimous decision win over Teixeira (33-9 MMA, 16-7 UFC) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
The Independent

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him

Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
calfkicker.com

Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass the UFC’s flag ban

Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass UFC’s flag ban. So much so that the company even tweeted about how cool the UFC welterweight looked. As we all know, the UFC banned the displays of all types of regional flags from their athletes. The promotion did this because of the large number of Russians they have competing after Aljamain Sterling’s team posed with a flag of Ukraine ahead of his clash with Petr Yan.
MMAmania.com

Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284

After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
