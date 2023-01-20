Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool

