Tyson Fury asks Francis Ngannou if he wants “big boy money,” suggests Mike Tyson officiates potential match
Current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury still wants to mix it up with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is now a free agent after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the UFC. “The Predator” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and said he’s leaning more towards having a boxing match for his first post-UFC bout. He also said he’s fine with Fury’s suggestion for four-ounce gloves.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
Jose Aldo confirms Conor McGregor once put red panties on his door at UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are pretty tight these days, if you can believe it. After having a moment to bask in the announcement of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, the legendary former featherweight champion spoke to the media backstage at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and he shared an update on his relationship with McGregor, a former blood rival.
Warner Bros. Executive admits there was concern about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League
An executive at Warner Bros has admitted that some were worried about moving ahead with Dana White’s Power Slap League. Despite the reservations of many, Dana White’s Power Slap show premiered earlier this month as planned. The idea was already under great scrutiny and then, to start off 2023, footage was released of White striking his wife at a club on New Year’s Eve.
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
UFC 283 bonuses: A retiring former champion hangs up gloves with an extra $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a Brazilian former champion who called it a career. After UFC 283, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Rio de Janeiro. Check out the winners below. Performance of the Night: Ismael...
“It would be perfect” Sean O’Malley proposes interim title bout vs Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 to keep the division moving
Sean O’Malley isn’t content with waiting, so he requested a fight to keep the division moving. In an earlier interview, he proposed an interim title bout between him and Henry Cejudo at UFC 285. Furthermore, Aljamain Sterling has no objections to the matchup as long as Cejudo makes...
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Jamahal Hill after UFC 283 vacant title win?
The UFC finally crowned a new light heavyweight champion Saturday when he Jamahal Hill emerged victorious against Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 main event. After failing to determine a new titleholder in December after Jiri Prochazka vacated the belt due to injury, Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) got his opportunity and took advantage with a lopsided unanimous decision win over Teixeira (33-9 MMA, 16-7 UFC) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
“It’s a horrible idea” Ryan Garcia blasts Dana White’s Power Slap tournament
The new Power Slap league created by Dana White has been flooded with a variety of reactions from the combat sports community. Boxer Ryan Garcia has decided to join the chorus of naysayers for the idea of this newly formed fight league. Last year, Dana White, president of the Ultimate...
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
Bellator 293: Leah McCourt to face Cat Zingano in California on 31 March
Leah McCourt says her upcoming fight against Cat Zingano is "the biggest opportunity of my fight career". The 30-year-old will face Zingano in the co-main event of Bellator 293 in California on 31 March. McCourt hopes a win will bring her closer to becoming a world champion. "It was a...
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
Dana White’s Power Slap League has an even worse pay scale than the UFC, reveals UFC vet
Dana White’s Power Slap League is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Slapping is a controversial sport, and White’s organization is now under a new wave of criticism for its surprisingly low athlete compensation. Power Slap League base pay was recently disclosed by former UFC middleweight Eric...
Israel Adesanya Gets Emotional Over Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win: ‘Very Few Humans Will Understand That Feeling’
Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the light heavyweight strap at UFC 283. Izzy’s team thinks he deserves a rematch despite his history with Alex Pereira. Isreal Adesanya tuned in to UFC 283 main event and watched closely how Jamahal Hill outclassed Glover Teixeira to become the...
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass the UFC’s flag ban
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass UFC’s flag ban. So much so that the company even tweeted about how cool the UFC welterweight looked. As we all know, the UFC banned the displays of all types of regional flags from their athletes. The promotion did this because of the large number of Russians they have competing after Aljamain Sterling’s team posed with a flag of Ukraine ahead of his clash with Petr Yan.
“That’s it?” Ariel Helwani blasts Dana White, UFC for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Trilogy announcement for UFC 286
There’s a lot going on in the UFC right now, but Ariel Helwani says the forthcoming trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman deserves more attention from Dana White. White confirmed Ngannou’s departure from the promotion during his most recent press conference because the two parties were unable...
Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284
After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283
Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
