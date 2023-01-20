Read full article on original website
Brandon Moreno Discusses ‘Funny’ Drama With Brazilian Crowd, Backstage Altercation With Pantoja At UFC 283
Brandon Moreno shared his thoughts about the unpleasant reaction of the Brazilian crowd to his UFC 283 win. “The Assassin Baby” revealed what happened during the altercation with Alexandre Pantoja. Brandon Moreno won the UFC flyweight title in his fourth match against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 but he...
Henry Cejudo Scolds Brandon Moreno For Allegedly Disrespecting Brazil: ‘You Just Called The Brazilian People Dogs’
Henry Cejudo wasn’t happy with Brandon Moreno’s UFC 283 post-fight interview. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was all smiles after ending his quadrilogy rivalry against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno won by a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO and regained the UFC undisputed flyweight championship. After his big win, the Mexican-born...
Jose Aldo Reveals He’s Friends With Conor McGregor, Says ‘Notorious’ Dropped Red Panties At His Door At UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are all buddy-buddy now. Of course, it wasn’t always like that between the UFC superstars. In McGregor’s monstrous climb to the top of the featherweight division, he’d make an iconic rival of the longtime defending champion. ‘The Notorious’ would do it all...
Israel Adesanya Gets Emotional Over Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win: ‘Very Few Humans Will Understand That Feeling’
Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the light heavyweight strap at UFC 283. Izzy’s team thinks he deserves a rematch despite his history with Alex Pereira. Isreal Adesanya tuned in to UFC 283 main event and watched closely how Jamahal Hill outclassed Glover Teixeira to become the...
Michael Bisping Suggests Glover Teixeira Left A Piece Of Himself In Singapore: ‘Wars Take It Out Of You’
Michael Bisping believes Glover Teixeira made ‘the right decision’ in hanging up the gloves. Following a dominating loss to the newly crowned king Jamahal Hill, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion decided it was finally time to retire. Teixeira’s legendary career had come to a close after two decades, which saw him win 33 fights in total and a UFC title at 42 years old.
Henry Cejudo Believes Islam Makhachev Will Get the Job Done at UFC 284 ‘Whether Khabib is There or Not’
As Islam Makhachev prepares for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career, one of the most important building blocks in his climb to the top of the UFC lightweight division will be missing. Makhachev’s longtime coach and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from the...
Brandon Moreno Forces Deiveson Figueiredo to Retire & Wins Gold in Historic 4th Fight – UFC 283 Results (Highlights)
Reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo put his title on the line against former victor Brandon Moreno in a historic fourth clash at UFC 283. Moreno goes for a takedown and gets it. Figgy gets a loose guillotine and has him in full guard. Figgy keeps his neck in position. Moreno pops to side control and bursts out of the hold. Back to their feet. Moreno with a wild right hook grazing Figgy. Figgy throws a front kick but misses. Moreno with a body kick. Lots of feints from both men. Moreno with a jab and eats a shot back. Moreno goes for a takedown but Figgy defends well. Moreno on the outside. Figgy with a heavy leg kick. Moreno tries a leg kick and Figgy shoots for a takedown and doesn’t get it. Moreno to the body. Jab from Moreno followed by a takedown. He takes top position and Figgy gets him in half guard. Figgy goes for the heel hook and the round ends.
Gilbert Burns Wants Colby Covington Next, Recalls ‘Weird’ Poker Room Interaction With ‘Chaos’
Gilbert Burns recalled a “weird” conversation with Colby Covington. “Durinho” seems determined to take on “Chaos” next. Gilbert Burns made a statement in his first-round submission win over Neil Magny at UFC 283. After the fight, “Durinho” called out Colby Covington and he went on to talk about “Chaos” in his post-fight press conference. Burns even revealed how a past interaction with Covington went down.
Exclusive: Yana Kunitskaya On Fighting Former Training Partner Holly Holm: ‘She Was A Big Motivation For Me’
Yana Kunitskaya opened up about previously training with her upcoming opponent Holly Holm. Kunitskaya is climbing the women’s bantamweight rankings with a massive opportunity in her next fight. The number six-ranked bantamweight will take on number three-ranked Holm, a former UFC champion, on March 25. ‘Foxy’ joined Mike Owens of MiddleEasy to discuss the upcoming matchup and had this to say:
Tyson Fury Reiterates His Interest In Fighting Francis Ngannou: ‘Wanna Earn Some Big Boy Money?’
Tyson Fury confirmed he’s still interested in fighting Francis Ngannou. One of Ngannou’s primary reasons for leaving the UFC was his interest in professional boxing. He was rumored to potentially fight Fury, including an in-ring promotion with both heavyweight champions. ‘The Gypsy King’ started to re-focus on fighting Oleksandr Usyk, which created concerns about the matchup against ‘The Predator.’
Gilbert Burns Gets Early Submission of Neil Magny – UFC 283 Results (Highlights)
Following an action-packed war with Khamzat Chimaev in his last outing, Gilbert Burns returned to action against Neil Magny on the main card of UFC 283 in Brazil. Magny with a low kick. Burns goes to the body with a kick. Magny moving front with feints. Burns fakes a jab and goes for a takedown and gets it. He’s on top of Magny in half-guard. Burns is relentless with the pressure from the top position. He’s got a hook around Magny’s neck and might be going for a triangle. He gets on top and still got half-guard. He locks in an arm triangle and gets it. Magny taps out.
‘Power Slap’ President Deems ‘There Is Definitely Defense’ In Matches, Addresses Other Criticisms
Dana White’s ‘Power Slap League’ isn’t just the newest promotion on the combat sports block, it’s also the most controversial. The new form of fighting has been criticized heavily since its premiere on TBS last week. Judgement has been passed from topics such as fighter pay to athletes not being able to defend themselves as well as whether or not ‘Power Slap’ is really a sport.
Former UFC Fighter Exposes Alarming Pay Disparity In Dana White’s Power Slap League
Dana White is again under fire for low fighter pay – but this time in regards to his Power Slap League venture with TBS. Thus far, the league hasn’t had a ton of great coverage in its infancy. From Dana White’s altercation with his wife prior to the league’s debut, injury concerns, and low ratings, it’s not necessarily the start that all involved were hoping for.
Jose Aldo To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame: ‘It’s Really A Result Of Many Years Of Hard Work’
Jose Aldo will officially be a UFC Hall of Famer this summer. The King of Rio is the first Brazilian to be inducted in the promotion’s Hall of Fame. The widely-regarded greatest featherweight MMA fighter of all time, Jose Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, the promotion announced. Aldo is the first Brazilian fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
Islam Makhachev Confirms Khabib Will No Longer Be In His Corner At UFC 284
Islam Makhachev has silenced all concerns about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s status for UFC 284 next month. Makhachev has now conquered the UFC’s lightweight division after capturing the vacant strap by defeating Charles Oliveira back in October. Now, he’s gunning for the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound spot currently occupied by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
John Kavanagh Confirms Conor McGregor’s Return, Says ‘Interesting Negotiations’ Already Going On
Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh talked about the former UFC double champ’s looming return. Kavanagh doesn’t have a preferred opponent but named a few fighters who could interest “The Notorious”. Conor McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh is very confident about his pupil’s UFC return this year....
Jiri Prochazka Sends A Warning To Jamahal Hill: ‘I’m Coming’
Jiri Prochazka has called out the new UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. ‘Denisa’ turned the UFC 205-pound division upside down after vacating the title due to a severe shoulder injury. After Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz failed to take advantage of the vacant throne opportunity, Hill was matched up against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.
Josh Thomson Thinks Lauren Murphy Needs To Reevaluate Her Corner
Josh Thomson is taking a look at the UFC 283 bout between Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy. UFC 283 was a hugely successful event held in Rio de Janerio this past weekend. It was the first time the UFC has visited Brazil since before the pandemic and many Brazilan stars were on display. One fighter who was looking to perform in front of her home crowd was Jessica Andrade. Andrade took a fight for this card out of her usual fight class against the number four flyweight Lauren Murphy. The gamble to move up to 125 pounds for this matchup worked out well for Andrade as she dominated Murphy through three rounds and walked away with the unanimous decision.
Henry Cejudo Questions Deiveson Figueiredo’s Recovery From Weight Cut
Former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo took a look at UFC 283’s flyweight championship fight and gave his thoughts. As a former UFC flyweight champion and as a person who has trained with Deiveson Figueiredo in the past, Henry Cejudo had a special interest in the UFC 283 co-main event. He was watching on as his friend Figueiredo took the loss to Brandon Moreno, and in turn, lost his belt. This was the fourth meeting between Figueiredo and Moreno and now that chapter of their fight careers is put to rest. Cejud0 has been known as one the best coaches around since he retired from the sport, and he gave his thoughts on what went wrong for his former student.
Jamahal Hill Becomes Champion with Clinical Performance, Glover Teixeira Retires – UFC 283 Results (Highlights)
Former champion Glover Teixeira took on Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title in the headlining bout of UFC 283. Glover goes for the single leg and Hill defends well. Teixeira tries to get the undercooks but eats a knee from Hill. Hill keeping his range with the lead hand. Glover grapples again and gets pushed back. Hill with a jab. Low kick from Hill. Glover gets a left hand in. Glover goes for the single leg and doesn’t get it. Body kick from Hill. Hill with a counter right. Straight right by Hill. Hill lands a 3-punch combo. Hill is doing well against the grappling pressure of Teixeira. Glover goes for a combination and hits Hill’s guard. Accidental eye poke causes momentary pause in action.
