Reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo put his title on the line against former victor Brandon Moreno in a historic fourth clash at UFC 283. Moreno goes for a takedown and gets it. Figgy gets a loose guillotine and has him in full guard. Figgy keeps his neck in position. Moreno pops to side control and bursts out of the hold. Back to their feet. Moreno with a wild right hook grazing Figgy. Figgy throws a front kick but misses. Moreno with a body kick. Lots of feints from both men. Moreno with a jab and eats a shot back. Moreno goes for a takedown but Figgy defends well. Moreno on the outside. Figgy with a heavy leg kick. Moreno tries a leg kick and Figgy shoots for a takedown and doesn’t get it. Moreno to the body. Jab from Moreno followed by a takedown. He takes top position and Figgy gets him in half guard. Figgy goes for the heel hook and the round ends.

2 DAYS AGO