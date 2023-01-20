Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot
Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
Chubby Ray's closing, will become fifth Parlour location this spring
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month and reopening as another restaurant. Chubby Ray's was purchased by Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) and will reopen the space as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring. Chubby Ray's administration informed...
WKYT 27
Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
WKYT 27
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
Officials cut the ribbon for new affordable housing for seniors in Lexington
Lexington public and private interests continue their efforts to increase affordable housing in Fayette County. Officials gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday at Polo Club Park Apartments.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
southboundanddown.com
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Florida rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
Here is the latest update of our 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings ahead of this week’s action, which includes the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge this upcoming Saturday. Kentucky, Florida rise in latest 2022-23 SEC Basketball power rankings. 14. South Carolina Gamecocks. Previous Ranking: 13. We begin here this week...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
1 Kentucky City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate car break-ins; officer placed on leave following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an officer discharged his gun this morning during an incident on Polo Club Boulevard. Police say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard near Waterstone at Hamburg just before 5 a.m. Sunday for calls of cars being broke into by two men.
fox56news.com
Thieves rack up $20k in charges on credit cards stolen from Lexington apartment complex parking lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A resident of the Waterstone apartments on Polo Club Boulevard fell victim to a couple of thieves who got into her car and stole all of her credit cards. In very little time, Lexington police said the crooks racked up $20,000 in charges that included gift cards, gas, and merchandise at several Lexington area stores.
WTVQ
Lexington Police looking for 2 men after incident involving officer on Polo Club Blvd
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an officer discharged his gun Sunday morning during an incident on Polo Club Boulevard. Police say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard near Waterstone at Hamburg just before 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of 2 men breaking into cars.
WKYT 27
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
WKYT 27
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. The coroner says the body of a woman was found Monday morning in the Trade Center Drive area. According to the coroner, the body did not have any visible external trauma. We’re told the woman’s body was sent to...
Mark Wahlberg signing bottles of tequila brand at Louisville liquor store; Here's how to get one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of tequila will be able to get their hands on a brand backed by a celebrity -- and meet the celebrity!. Actor Mark Wahlberg will be signing bottles of tequila brand Flecha Azul Tequila at the Middletown Liquor Barn, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road. According...
fox56news.com
42-year-old man killed in crash on Liberty Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The portion of Liberty Road that was closed due to the fatal pedestrian-involved collision has reopened. The name of the victim was 42-year-old Joshua Davis. A man is dead after Thursday morning’s pedestrian-involved crash, Lexington police said. The Lexington Police Department told FOX...
