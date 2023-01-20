ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot

Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
southboundanddown.com

SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Florida rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings

Here is the latest update of our 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings ahead of this week’s action, which includes the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge this upcoming Saturday. Kentucky, Florida rise in latest 2022-23 SEC Basketball power rankings. 14. South Carolina Gamecocks. Previous Ranking: 13. We begin here this week...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. The coroner says the body of a woman was found Monday morning in the Trade Center Drive area. According to the coroner, the body did not have any visible external trauma. We’re told the woman’s body was sent to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

42-year-old man killed in crash on Liberty Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The portion of Liberty Road that was closed due to the fatal pedestrian-involved collision has reopened. The name of the victim was 42-year-old Joshua Davis. A man is dead after Thursday morning’s pedestrian-involved crash, Lexington police said. The Lexington Police Department told FOX...
LEXINGTON, KY

