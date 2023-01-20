Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border

TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border.

According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication.

“Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.”

The pickup was reported to be on its side in a ditch, and back up extrication equipment was requested.

Shortly thereafter, scanner traffic indicated the man was successfully removed from the vehicle and in route to a local hospital.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the man was the sole occupant of the pickup and he was transported in “serious or critical condition.”

The man’s age and identity are not being released at this time. Bartschi said the incident was under investigation and accident reconstruction crews were on scene.

“The train is blocking main street in Trenton,” Bartschi said, explaining the train would stay put “as long as it takes” for reconstruction crews to finish their work.

The rural intersection where the accident took place lacks electronic railroad crossing signals. Bartschi said it's the duty of the driver to check intersections before passing through.

“Trains really have problems stopping,” Bartschi said. “Cars don’t hold up against large locomotives.”