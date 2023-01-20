Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Growing up in Kailua, my parents would always speak about their experiences going to the drive-in movie, which is now the location of Le Jardin Academy.

What was once a nostalgic experience has been rebranded during the pandemic to become one more of safety.

But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.

So, to find out more about this event, we’re here with the Executive Director of U.S. Vets Waianae, Tanya Brown.

Tell us about this next round of drive-in movies with this event called “Cars under the Stars” this weekend.

“We are extremely excited for our event this weekend,” says Brown.

“It is a fundraiser for us that really stemmed from the pandemic. So, this is our second year. And while the rest of the world shut down last year, we decided to keep our doors open and to continue giving services. So of course, we needed to fundraise, and we needed to be creative, fundraise while within the restrictions. And so, we brought back the drive-in movie theater experience.”

I hear that this is actually going to be screening Star Wars.

How do you even get to be able to screen Star Wars?

“Well, we have very strong partnerships, and thanks to our partnership with Disney Aulani, as well as Pearlridge Center, we’re going to be able to have our event right here this Saturday, 5:00 pm in the parking lot right outside of Macy’s,” says Brown.

“We are going to have a lot of opportunities to win prizes. We’ll even have photo opportunities with our Pacific Outpost, which is a Star Wars imperial costume group.”

You mentioned fundraisers.

So, can you explain what this fundraiser is fundraising money for?

“Sure. So, our fundraiser is going to stay right here in Hawaii, and it is going to help veterans as well as local families who are experiencing houselessness. It’s going to help U.S. vets Hawai’i continue to provide comprehensive services,” says Brown.

If you don’t mind sharing, what is the goal or what is the mission that you guys do at U.S. Vets Hawaii?

“Simply put, our mission is to end homelessness for veterans as well as local families,” says Brown.

“So, all of the funds that we raise this Saturday is going to stay right here in Hawaii. And it’s going to help local veterans and local families. And we do that through providing comprehensive services. We help with workforce integration. So, anyone who might be entering into the workforce for the very first time or already in the workforce, but looking for a higher paying opportunity, we help with that. We provide housing, clinical treatment. We also provide outreach services. So, we’re in the beaches under the bridges, at the bus stops, making sure that we’re connecting with families who are experiencing homelessness and making sure that they know what services are out there for them.”

Again, this is “Cars under the Stars,” happening this Saturday.

Gates open at 5:00 pm, program starts at 6:00 pm.

Once again, the movie, can’t get any better than Star Wars: A New Hope.

So, it goes by vehicle, so you’ll get charged per vehicle.

But that also means you can bring your own food, bring your own drinks, bring your own comfort in terms of blankets and pillows and such.

For all the information, click here.