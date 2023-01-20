PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Jaylyon A. Rucker, 19, of Rantoul, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court early Monday, Jan. 23, while he was waiting in the lobby of the Ford County Jail in Paxton. Rucker was among the passengers in a vehicle whose driver was arrested late the previous night for possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. All had been taken to the jail’s lobby following the traffic stop, after which police confirmed that Rucker was wanted on the warrant and arrested him.

