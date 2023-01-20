Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
Buckley St. John’s volleyball defeats PBL seventh-grade team
BUCKLEY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-18 to Buckley St. John’s on Thursday. Addison Quinn had three kills and three aces for PBL. For PBL, kills: Addison Quinn 3, Meredith Foster, Morgan Goss, Tessa Boheme, Ellie Dirks, Mackenzie Garrelts; aces: Quinn 3, Shelby Sample; service points: Quinn 9, Tessa Boheme 4, Mackenzie Garrelts 3, Dirks 3, Ella Strebeck 3, Rylie Gillespie 2, Goss 2, Sample 2, Payton Luebchow, Foster; passing/digs percentage: Tessa Boehme 90.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys basketball loses 49-39 to Lexington in HOIC Tournament third-place game
BLOOMINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team lost 49-39 in the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament third-place game to top-seeded Lexington on Saturday. The third-seeded Falcons (13-8) trailed 15-6 early in the second quarter before going on a 15-7 run through the rest of the quarter....
fordcountychronicle.com
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest to take place in February
PAXTON — The St. Mary’s/St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus, Fr. Paul Benson Council #8229 of Paxton/Loda will be hosting its annual Free Throw Contest on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The doors open at 12:30 p.m. for registration and warmups, with the competition beginning at...
fordcountychronicle.com
Comprehensive plan eyed by Ford County Board
PAXTON — A committee of the Ford County Board is recommending the full board next month approve moving forward with the drafting of a comprehensive plan for the county, with the intent of using the document to help plan goals for future growth and development — and perhaps even help attract it.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for retail theft, cannabis, FTA warrants
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Jaylyon A. Rucker, 19, of Rantoul, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court early Monday, Jan. 23, while he was waiting in the lobby of the Ford County Jail in Paxton. Rucker was among the passengers in a vehicle whose driver was arrested late the previous night for possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. All had been taken to the jail’s lobby following the traffic stop, after which police confirmed that Rucker was wanted on the warrant and arrested him.
Comments / 0