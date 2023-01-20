ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KTRE

Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Martinsville ISD will have electric-powered buses taking their students to and from school. “We’re always looking for ways to extend dollars at a small rural school,” said Martinsville ISD Assistant Superintendent Will Cauthen. Through the Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program, the...
MARTINSVILLE, TX
KTRE

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
CORRIGAN, TX
KTRE

KTRE

Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the reading skills of many children, local libraries and some nonprofit organizations nationwide are working to help remedy these shortcomings. “If you think about it, the library may be the only place in any community where you’re not expected to spend...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

KTRE

Programs promote children’s literacy opportunities.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The pandemic hurt many children’s reading skills and different programs are doing what it takes to connect them with books. “Reading is the foundation to all other skills in the world,” said co-founder of Hindi’s Libraries, Leslie Gang. Working alongside, David Kanarfogel, together they founded the New York based non-profit to honor the memory of Kanarfogel’s late wife, Hindi Krinsky.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Georgia-Pacific gives update on injured worker at Pineland facility

Georgia-Pacific has given an update on a worker who was critically injured in a Thursday morning incident at the company’s Pineland facility. Company spokeswoman Yana Ogletree on Monday said it happened when the worker found himself between two pieces of machinery. “This particular employee was caught between the back of a forklift and a kiln charge at the Pineland facility. Right now we’re working through all the investigation, through all the details, to understand what happened”, said Ogletree.
PINELAND, TX
KTRE

Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin residents ought to keep a tall glass of milk handy as a new cookie company is making its way into town. Crumbl Cookies is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Lufkin with doors set to February 2, 2023. The store will be at 4505 S. Medford Dr., Suite 313.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

KTRE

Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

