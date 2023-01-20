IOVA - Free Report) were up 11.6% on Jan 24 after management announced multiple business, clinical, and regulatory updates. Iovance announced that it has entered into an in-licensing agreement with U.K.-based Clinigen Limited for the latter’s interleukin-2 (IL-2) product, Proleukin (aldesleukin). Per the terms of the agreement, the company will acquire worldwide rights to this drug. In return, Clinigen will get an upfront payment of £166.7 million. In addition, Iovance will also be entitled to pay a milestone payment of £41.7 million to Iovance when the latter’s lead candidate, lifileucel, receives the first approval in advanced melanoma indication. Clinigen will also be eligible to receive double-digit royalties on global Proleukin sales.

59 MINUTES AGO