Daily Northwestern
Northwestern study links intergenerational swimming abilities and lack of resources for minority groups
Feinberg professor of pediatrics Dr. Michelle Macy saw cultural disparities in swimming long before she became a doctor. Growing up as a swimmer, she was aware of the class and racial divisions on the pool deck. She saw the pattern again as a pediatric emergency physician, when she observed that children of color disproportionately experienced drowning incidents.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston aims to ready more public buildings for solar panels
Solar panels power three of the city’s buildings: the Evanston Ecology Center, Levy Senior Center and Evanston Water Treatment Plant. Now, the city is planning to contract outside developers to increase its solar energy usage. Evanston plans to use solar power purchase agreements, which involve having outside developers finance,...
Daily Northwestern
Oakton College changes name to reintroduce itself to community
Oakton College officially dropped “community” from its name Tuesday. The community college has campuses in Des Plaines and Skokie. It serves students in Oakton College District 535, an area that encompasses more than 450,000 residents in locations including Evanston and Wilmette. “A new name really felt like it...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Lunar New Year celebration promotes Asian cultures and traditions
The Main-Dempster Mile came alive with the sound of drums, cymbals and cheers as hundreds of Evanston residents gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Main-Dempster Mile, Kitchen Table Stories Project, Kids Create Change and Evanston Pride co-hosted the celebration. This is the second year these groups have hosted a Lunar New Year celebration together.
Daily Northwestern
As COVID-19 continues to harm business, some local shop owners ask for support
After temporarily closing for the majority of 2022, Edzo’s Burger Shop reopened in September. Sales slowly picked up, owner Eddie Lakin said, especially close to the end of the year. But during the week of Christmas, the business’s exhaust fan stopped working. Without it, Lakin couldn’t effectively serve customers...
Chicago Defender
Mayor Lightfoot, CTA and CPS Announce “CTA Elevating Futures Scholarship Fund” Is Now Seeking Applications from CPS High School Students
In its fourth year, CTA’s Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) scholarship program, created by CTA and RPM contractor Walsh-Fluor, helps Chicago teens pursue degrees in construction and engineering-related fields. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) today announced that applications are now...
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
How to keep students engaged and motivated, according to Chicago-area educators
Across the country, average test scores on college entrance exams are the lowest they've been in two decades.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of the news: Your RoundTable daily digest
Saturday’s Light the Night event outside the Noyes Cultural Arts Center featured four one-night only installations, including Lightswept (above). Stacia Campbell (with flashlight) and her 10-year-old son Kai (left) created it using a 3D printer and 17 solar-powered lights; each lantern represented features of Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Daily Northwestern
Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
2 dozen CPS high schools earn AP Diversity Award
CHICAGO - Two dozen CPS high schools are being recognized for having a high number of female students take part in their AP computer science programs. Those schools have earned the 2022 College Board's AP Science Female Diversity Award. All locations had a 50 percent or higher enrollment of female...
Englewood school closed by city converted into resource center for formerly incarcerated
It's been nearly 10 years since CPS decided to close dozens of neighborhood schools, and now one abandoned building in Englewood is being converted into a force for good.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
blockclubchicago.org
Got City Debt? New Programs Offer Chicagoans Relief, A Way To Pay It Off
CHICAGO — Chicagoans who’ve racked up debt from a variety of city offenses could find relief though new programs. The city has launched a pilot program to provide some relief to people who face debt from administrative hearing violations, which can cover anything from littering to playing the radio too loudly. The debts “disproportionately impact low-income communities,” according to a city news release.
Daily Northwestern
After years of delay, Evanston moves forward with environmental justice investigation
Janet Alexander Davis, an Evanston resident of 80 years, lived much of her life wondering why her neighborhood always seemed to smell. A few years ago, she discovered the source: the Church Street waste transfer station, a garbage dump in the 5th Ward. “I finally realized that there was no...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekly: Campus Editor Pavan Acharya and Editor-in-chief Alex Perry talk Week 3
Podcast (theweekly): Play in new window | Download. This week’s episode of The Weekly highlights the top headlines of the quarter so far with Campus Editor Pavan Acharya and Editor-in-chief Alex Perry. [music]. ERICA SCHMITT: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Erica Schmitt, the Daily’s audio editor. This is The...
Builders of the Obama Presidential Center to Host On-Site Learning with Lakeside Alliance Career Fair for Chicago High School Students
CHICAGO – On Saturday, January 28th, Lakeside Alliance, builder of the Obama Presidential Center, will host the Learning with Lakeside Alliance Career Fair. Open to Chicago high school students, the event will give young people the opportunity to meet with trade union representatives; learn about pathways to careers in construction, engineering, accounting, architecture and technology; and enjoy giveaways, prizes, and more on the site of the historic Obama Presidential Center project.
