Hollywood apartment complex evacuated because of hazmat scare

Hazmat situation evacuates Hollywood apartment complex 01:07

Los Angeles firefighters evacuated residents in a Hollywood apartment complex after multiple carbon monoxide detectors started going off on the first and second floors of the building.

The incident started a little before 7:50 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters found the presence of hydrogen cyanide and carbon monoxide in the building, however, the gasses were predominately in one corner of the building's first floor.

Crews evacuated the residents living in the three units in the area where the gasses had the highest concentration and the units directly above on the second floor. After the evacuations, firefighters ventilated the apartments.

All other residents sheltered in place and crews monitored the levels, which quickly dropped as firefighters walked farther away from the affected corner.

The elevated levels of hydrogen cyanide and carbon monoxide may have been caused by construction workers doing repairs, which included welding, on the ducting for the heating and airconditioning of the most affected unit.

No residents reported any injuries or medical complaints.