ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson

Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades. The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.
BEMIDJI, MN
94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Detroit Lakes

A person died today after reportedly being hit by a train near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a pedestrian was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe train around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The incident happened west of the intersection of 230th Ave. between the cities of Detroit Lakes and Audubon.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy