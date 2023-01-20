Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Bemidji School Board Votes on Proposed Pledge of Allegiance Recitation at Meetings
Monday, January 23rd marked the first official session of the year for the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education, and while most of the night’s agenda focused on reviewing procedures, the board also voted on the possibility of making a change to the beginning of each meeting. The proposed...
lptv.org
Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson
Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades. The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.
94.3 Jack FM
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
lptv.org
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Detroit Lakes
A person died today after reportedly being hit by a train near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a pedestrian was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe train around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The incident happened west of the intersection of 230th Ave. between the cities of Detroit Lakes and Audubon.
