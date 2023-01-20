ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Person trapped inside vehicle after rollover crash in Sunland Park

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The Sunland Park Fire Department and Dona Ana County Fire/EMS crews are working on the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash where an occupant was reportedly trapped inside.

The rollover was tweeted out by Sunland Park Fire Thursday night, saying the incident happened at Pete Domenici Highway and Binational Ave. Sunland Park Fire also adds that extrication was involved.

Credit- Sunland Park Fire Department

One person was transported to a local hospital. Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident. No further information has been released.

