Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Snow possible through Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winter storm system is bringing not only cold temperatures, but the possibility of snow as well. A light dusting of snow is expected to start late Monday night into Tuesday early morning. This has prompted delayed starts to many school districts across the...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Dry and chilly conditions ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Well got to see plenty of activity this morning, some light flurries, rain and wintry mix of rain and snow!🥶. However, midday today we should be in the clear and looking at some very dry conditions!. We are still...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect some flurries tonight!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Well, we are starting the week rather chilly, especially tonight, expect a hard freeze of 28 degrees and tomorrow we are looking at a high of 49 degrees!🥶. Cool air will linger with that moisture in our atmosphere, so...
KVIA
Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night. ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to beginning around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight. The Texas Department of Transportation's website...
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
El Paso News
Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast
Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
cbs4local.com
Some closings, delays for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 due to inclement weather
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are having issues seeing an updated version of this story click here:. The possibility of inclement weather has prompted the following schools to delay its start time:. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff in the El Paso ISD will start classes...
NWS El Paso: Snow Monday Night into Tuesday, But Not Forecast to Last Long
Don't rush out to the grocery store for bottled water, toilet paper, and Pop Tarts, but don't put away your winter wear either. A winter storm system is on schedule to move into the Borderland Monday afternoon (1/23) and while the chance of it happening is slight, El Paso may see snow.
Licon Dairy prepare petting zoo for cold fronts in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the cold fronts approaching the borderland, farm animals at Licon Dairy petting zoo are ready to take on the cold that’s coming. Licon Diary has been around for almost 30 years and just a few years back they revamped the petting zoo with new stables to block the wind […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Expect a warmer Friday and a chilly Saturday.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!. Well bundle this morning we got see a hard freeze this morning below 28 degrees so overnight lows are now looking very chilly!🥶. However, expect a high of 61 degrees for your Friday, much warmer than yesterday with...
There’s A Good Chance These Roads In El Paso Will Ruin Your Tires
Nothing ruins your day more than driving around while you're doing your errands, and then all of a sudden... That little notification goes off saying there's something wrong with your tires. You pull over & you now... you have to bring out the spare tire & replace the old one that is now ruined.
Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?
There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
That Big M On The Mountain By UTEP Doesn’t Stand For Mountain
The big white "M" stands for Miners and has only been there since 1965. It goes much farther back though. You have probably seen the huge M painted on the mountain off Sun Bowl Drive but, did you know it wasn't always in that particular spot?. It was first painted...
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
El Paso Water employee falls into water tank, taken to hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Water employee fell into an empty water tank at the utility’s Delta Drive facility in South-Central El Paso and had to be rescued by the El Paso Fire Department. The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The man, described as being in his 50s, fell into […]
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
Comments / 0