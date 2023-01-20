ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Snow possible through Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winter storm system is bringing not only cold temperatures, but the possibility of snow as well. A light dusting of snow is expected to start late Monday night into Tuesday early morning. This has prompted delayed starts to many school districts across the...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Dry and chilly conditions ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Well got to see plenty of activity this morning, some light flurries, rain and wintry mix of rain and snow!🥶. However, midday today we should be in the clear and looking at some very dry conditions!. We are still...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect some flurries tonight!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Well, we are starting the week rather chilly, especially tonight, expect a hard freeze of 28 degrees and tomorrow we are looking at a high of 49 degrees!🥶. Cool air will linger with that moisture in our atmosphere, so...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night. ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to beginning around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight. The Texas Department of Transportation's website...
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast

Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Licon Dairy prepare petting zoo for cold fronts in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the cold fronts approaching the borderland, farm animals at Licon Dairy petting zoo are ready to take on the cold that’s coming. Licon Diary has been around for almost 30 years and just a few years back they revamped the petting zoo with new stables to block the wind […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Expect a warmer Friday and a chilly Saturday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!. Well bundle this morning we got see a hard freeze this morning below 28 degrees so overnight lows are now looking very chilly!🥶. However, expect a high of 61 degrees for your Friday, much warmer than yesterday with...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy