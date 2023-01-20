Three of the best quarterbacks, fantasy or otherwise, take center stage. And will Brock Purdy take another significant step toward adding his name to that list?. The NFL’s final four has been determined, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will be vying for the right to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The games will feature a trio of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO