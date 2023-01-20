Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers open to reworking deal if he plays in 2023
Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he's open to reworking his current contract if he decides he wants to continue to play next season.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
qcnews.com
He Was the 31st pick in the NBA Draft and a Millionaire. Two Years Later, He Walked.
Tyrell Terry had a spot on a promising Dallas team at 20. But life in the league was taking a toll on his mental health. Now he’s given up pro basketball and has no interest in ever going back. Tyrell Terry scored his first points on the NBA stage...
Chiefs fan went viral for her love of potatoes. Now she wants to share some with you
The woman now known as KC Potato Girl is throwing a free party, with help from Hy-Vee: “See you tater! It’ll be absolutely mashing!”
qcnews.com
Conference Championship Playoff Fantasy Rankings
Three of the best quarterbacks, fantasy or otherwise, take center stage. And will Brock Purdy take another significant step toward adding his name to that list?. The NFL’s final four has been determined, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will be vying for the right to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The games will feature a trio of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.
qcnews.com
Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Sees Silver Lining to Patrick Mahomes’s Injury
The star quarterback is facing questions about his health heading into the AFC title game after sustaining a high-ankle sprain on Saturday. Could a hobbled Patrick Mahomes actually turn out to be a good thing for the Chiefs as they prepare to face the Bengals in the AFC championship game?
qcnews.com
Mike McCarthy Stiff-Arms Cameraman After Playoff Loss to 49ers
It was an ugly sequence after an ugly loss by the Cowboys. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy lost his composure after his team’s playoff loss to the 49ers in the divisional round Sunday night when he was seen stiff-arming a cameraman. In a photo caught by Josie Lepe of the Associated Press, McCarthy can be plainly seen putting his hand on the camera’s lens and pushing it away from him.
qcnews.com
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday. The Cowboys loss on Sunday vs. the 49ers means the team once again fell short in the playoffs. Dallas now hasn’t made an NFC championship game since January 1996, with the Cowboys making 12 playoff appearances since then without advancing to the conference’s title game.
Bronny James, D.J. Wagner headline boys McDonald's All-American roster
The McDonald's All-American Game is the most prestigious high school basketball honor for any high school senior, and the 2023 game will feature a pair of legacy kids: Bronny James and D.J. Wagner. LeBron James played in the game in 2003 and his son, Bronny, was one of the 24 players announced Tuesday to participate in the game this year.
