Idaho8.com
Sami Staley signs with Clark College for softball
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot softball player Sami Staley signed with Clark College out of Vancouver, Washington on Saturday. Staley joins a host of other Bronco players that will be playing at the next level. She says she is excited to be a Penguin and for her senior season. "Clark...
Idaho8.com
Over 1,200 wrestlers come to Idaho Falls for annual Tiger-Grizz Tournament
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wrestlers from across region flocked to Idaho Falls and Skyline High School this weekend for the 42nd Tiger-Grizz Tournament. The wrestlers competed in first, second, and third round matches Friday to set up the semifinals and championships for Saturday. Notable wrestlers Mack Mauger (Blackfoot, 120),...
HS scores 1/21: Poky boys blow out Minico, Rockland boys earn win
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 61, Minico 43 Three players scored in double figures for the Thunder: Julian Bowie (13), Kesler Vaughan (11) and Braden Magnuson (10), helping Poky improve to 17-0. Rockland 62, Malad 28 Several players put up solid nights for the Bulldogs, including Teague Matthews (12 points, 11 rebounds), Brandon Neal (17 points, nine rebounds) and Brigham Hubbard (17 points, five rebounds, five assists). GIRLS BASKETBALL Snake River 55, American Falls 30 On senior night, Rylie Edlefsen scored 12 points and Abby Gilbert added 11 points for the Panthers.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Basketball races heating up
A lot can happen as the girls’ regular season wraps up. The best thing is to peak at the right time. The Blackfoot Broncos are doing exactly that as they have won six in a row heading into the weekend, including a 58-46 victory over the Shelley Russets, who were undefeated in their district and are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll. It’s a big turnaround for the Broncos after starting the season 1-6.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
ksl.com
CAL Ranch expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that's been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch's vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
Icy Inferno quickly becoming city wide favorite tradition
For the third year the city of Ammon hosted the city favorite event the Annual Icy Inferno. The event is set to help city residents have fun while they safely dispose of their live Christmas trees from the previous holiday season.
Several wrecks reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho due to snowy conditions
Wrecks are being reported on Interstate 15 in Bannock County due to snowy conditions. Sunday morning's snowfall has created very slick conditions on the freeway from Downey to Pocatello and accidents are happening on that stretch of freeway. The crashes and slide-offs started occurring around 10 a.m. and some of the accidents have resulted in injuries. If you're going to travel on Interstate 15 on Sunday, expect delays due to the crashes and please drive carefully because of the snow and ice.
Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho
SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Idaho man killed in two-vehicle crash near Shelley
BOISE, Idaho — A 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County Saturday morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the man was traveling southbound on US 91 in a Ford Explorer when he crossed over the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The Ford went off the highway and struck a power pole.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Pocatello man injured when SUV rear-ends snowplow on I-15
The Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:00 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 31 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2019 Lexus GX, a 62-year-old man from Pocatello, was travelling southbound on I-15 when he rear ended an Idaho Transportation Department plow truck that was traveling southbound with safety lights activated. After impact, the Lexus continued off the right shoulder...
eastidahonews.com
UPS driver who died following crash, worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community
POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community. Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello. “He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went....
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Gephardt Daily
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die, participated in their killings
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2023 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids, an article from East Idaho News says.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused in gruesome stabbing murder appears in Bingham County court
BLACKFOOT — Gruesome photos and videos were on display in a Bingham County courtroom Thursday as prosecutors worked to tell the story of a man who was killed in his Blackfoot apartment last November. Melissa Perkes, 35, is charged with second-degree murder after Jace Williams, 37, was found stabbed...
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
