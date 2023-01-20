" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO