Akron, OH

Comments / 3

Agape@WWJD
4d ago

Time for the Post Office to put cameras on the trucks for the safety of employees, and monitor the GPS positioning, we have the technology and if possible change laws to make it a Federal Offense for Federal Employees to be assaulted and mandatory life. Period.

Reply(1)
3
 

cleveland19.com

6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help. Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal...
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect in slaying of 4-year-old Ohio boy arrested after more than 2-year search

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a 4-year-old boy has been taken into custody Saturday by federal agents in Youngstown. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Andre McCoy, 22, at a home on the 1100 block of Parkhill Drive in Youngstown, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. McCoy was wanted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Kovasin

"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"

" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
CLEVELAND, OH
