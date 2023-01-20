Read full article on original website
Agape@WWJD
4d ago
Time for the Post Office to put cameras on the trucks for the safety of employees, and monitor the GPS positioning, we have the technology and if possible change laws to make it a Federal Offense for Federal Employees to be assaulted and mandatory life. Period.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Akron suspect break out window of home, steals numerous items, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing numerous items is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspect broke out the window to the home in the 1200 block of Burkhardt Avenue on the afternoon of Dec....
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
cleveland19.com
Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help. Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal...
‘Very brazen’: Armed robbers steal keys, phones and victim’s shoes in Euclid
Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a couple at gun point, demanding their car keys, cell phones and the one victim’s shoes.
Canton police searching for suspect following two armed robberies
CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are searching for a man who robbed two store clerks at gunpoint last week. Canton police say that on January 17, 2023, at 7:35 a.m., they were called to Bell Stores at 3812 Cleveland Avenue N.W. to investigate an armed robbery. Store personnel told...
cleveland19.com
Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s scooter stolen from downtown apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A motor scooter belonging to Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was stolen from outside of his downtown apartment building late last week, Cleveland police say. The scooter was stolen between 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
cleveland19.com
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
Woman charged with OVI in fatal Eastlake hit-and-run
A woman is in custody following a hit-and-run late Friday that turned fatal, Eastlake police said.
Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was killed Monday in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to police. Timothy Mark Nash, 61, was found shot to death about 11:30 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest of a Cleveland man in September during a traffic stop is raising questions about how police handled the situation after a video posted Monday of the incident went viral. Demetrius Kern, 37, ended up being handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland man shot, killed by Florida Police after confrontation in Walmart parking lot
A Cleveland man is dead after being shot by police at a Walmart in Florida. 44-year-old Sean Joseph Pearce drove up to a school bus, exited his vehicle, and began pounding on the door of the bus until the light turned green. Pearce then drove to a nearby Walmart and...
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
Suspect in slaying of 4-year-old Ohio boy arrested after more than 2-year search
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a 4-year-old boy has been taken into custody Saturday by federal agents in Youngstown. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Andre McCoy, 22, at a home on the 1100 block of Parkhill Drive in Youngstown, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. McCoy was wanted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary.
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"
" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
Man in ski mask steals package from porch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A woman reported receiving an alert from her doorbell camera at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 13, but was unable to view the footage on her phone. The woman said she called her children, who were at home, and the children confirmed seeing a man in a black ski mask take a package from their porch and leave in a black car with tinted windows.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3