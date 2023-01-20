ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Inspired, Contemporary Cottage in Peachtree Park Hits Atlanta Market

By Harry Norman, REALTORS®
 4 days ago

Over the past few years, low inventory in major metropolitan cities forced luxury homebuyers to seek property outside of city centers, opting for homes further out into the suburbs and in rural areas as they continued to work remotely. This year, the sands are shifting back towards major cities, as luxury buyers look for both primary homes and investment properties closer to major metro hubs such as Atlanta for their next purchases.

Fully remodeled with a European inspired, modern flare, this classic Peachtree Park cottage is an absolute must see. Spearheaded by Truist Taylor and Jones Pierce, the recent renovation added contemporary elements throughout the home, including a chic, open concept kitchen and living space, black iron finishings, and a fifth bedroom upstairs, along with refinishing all the bathrooms, and transforming the primary bedroom into a wet-room suite with a custom walk-in closet.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen is a showstopper! Re-finished with sophisticated black accents and a plethora of clever storage solutions, this “smart” kitchen has German designed cabinetry and is equipped with Miele appliances, Dekton countertops, an induction cook-top and wok plate, and a touch-controlled faucet. Attached to the kitchen and overlooking the backyard gardens, a special mention is owed to the sleek, glass enclosed, and soundproof bonus room. This bonus space serves as a lovely multi-purpose room that would make for a perfect office, wine cellar, or even a plant conservatory.

Freshly painted and appointed with all new light fixtures and hardwood floors, the upstairs includes primary owner’s suite, two additional bedrooms, each with new custom closets, and two full bathrooms, including a French inspired, artisanal tile hallway bathroom. All the home’s bathrooms include towel warmers and mirrors with adjustable backlighting and fog-proof glass.

The primary bath and wet room leave nothing to be desired and includes a Moen app controlled, smart shower system. The lower terrace level offers fantastic storage and while unfinished, is dry and day lit and offers plenty of potential for additional, finished living space.

This Peachtree Park property boasts a huge backyard with bamboo fencing for added privacy, a spacious, detached garage, and a brand-new deck with newly-installed, iron and glass folding French doors that open the living room up with the outdoors.

This smart home is Google Fiber ready and includes a Tesla, electric car charger. With its unbeatable location near the best of Buckhead’s bustling restaurant and shopping scene and its easy access to 85 and 400, there is nothing you’ll find lacking in this lovingly renovated intown home.

Listed by Erin Yabroudy & Associates with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 570 Martina Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoRLV_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL6Da_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZrrG_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDPHi_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSPWf_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxXKf_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8Raw_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE9M5_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVSMP_0kL2XJXH00
Photo: Official

Click For Full Listing



Comments / 0

 

