Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys will not be firing head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday. Jerry Jones announced following his team's 19-12 loss to the 49ers that McCarthy will return as head coach. McCarthy has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-win seasons, though they flamed out in the playoffs back-to-back ...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss
Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear. "Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters. He ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Skip Bayless Has 1-Word Reaction To Cowboys Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to San Francisco, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Following the game, Skip Bayless took to social media. "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" he tweeted immediately following the loss ...
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
