NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss

Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear. "Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters. He ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Skip Bayless Has 1-Word Reaction To Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to San Francisco, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.  Following the game, Skip Bayless took to social media. "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" he tweeted immediately following the loss ...
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
