Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos
As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed...
NBC Sports
Purdy 'thankful' to be part of storied 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The 49ers' storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys goes back decades, and Brock Purdy just helped write the latest chapter with Sunday's 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Playoff. And once the tight, one-score game finally had come to an end, the rookie quarterback took some time to look around...
NBC Sports
Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss
Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
NBC Sports
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
NBC Sports
49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
The 49ers have an off-field issue to contend with, as they prepare for their biggest on-field moment of the year. Via the Bay Area News Group, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon. He faces allegations of suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Police reportedly were called to Omenihu’s...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter, Pats fans have strong reactions to Bill O'Brien hiring
The New England Patriots' 359-day streak without an official offensive coordinator has ended. The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. While O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC opening, he was the clear frontrunner based on his previous experience with the team and is a welcome addition for Patriots fans who watched the offense sputter in 2022 under senior football advisor/offensive line coach/first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game
SANTA CLARA — For the third time in four seasons, coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship Game. Kicker Robbie Gould made four field goals, the defense showed its top-ranked form and Brock Purdy did just enough for the 49ers to survive the upset-minded Dallas Cowboys, stretching their win streak to 12 games with a hard-fought 19-12 victory over their bitter rival on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NBC Sports
Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report O'Brien's hiring. O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC...
NBC Sports
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
NBC Sports
Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s injury, frustration
A.J. Brown was hurting and frustrated late in the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. “He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week. But he was hurting in that game. So that’s why he wasn’t in the game (late).”
NBC Sports
Mac Jones' reported reaction to Bill O'Brien hire makes total sense
The New England Patriots made Mac Jones a very happy man Tuesday, it appears. The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator to replace 2022 offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, our Phil Perry confirmed. O'Brien was among five offensive coordinator candidates to interview for New England's OC vacancy but was widely viewed as the frontrunner based on his previous experience with the Patriots and familiarity with Jones.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots zero in on adding Adrian Klemm to offensive staff
The Patriots have already added Bill O’Brien to their coaching staff and appear to be close to adding another offensive assistant. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Media, New England has zeroed in on Adrian Klemm to join their staff. Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Patriots would...
NBC Sports
Deebo posts epic clapback to Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers got the last laugh. After San Francisco's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel made sure to bring out the receipts in an Instagram post. Before San Francisco's matchup with Dallas, Cowboys fans raucously chanted...
