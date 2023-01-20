ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdowne, PA

papreplive.com

Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback

EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
papreplive.com

Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter

In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Julian Sadler making a jump in junior year at Perkiomen Valley

COLLEGEVILLE >> It was a split second. Not much time to react. But almost enough for Julian Sadler. Down two points with three seconds left in regulation against Pottstown, Kyle Shawaluk tied it up 64-64 with a mid-range jumper. On the ensuing inbound pass — one second left — Sadler made the interception, hooked around and got one last shot off.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

North Penn rallies past Cheltenham, pushes win streak to eight

CHELTENHAM >> A pressure-packed fourth quarter brought out the best in North Penn Saturday night. “Defense and energy, man,” said the Knights’ Ryan Deininger of those crucial eight minutes of basketball. “We were pressing up a lot, pressing full court. We got a lot of steals and a lot of fast breaks. We weren’t doing that the whole game, until the fourth. It was great.”
WYNCOTE, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE

(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
BEAR, DE
WBRE

Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend.  Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.  The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia

A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., ​officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

