papreplive.com
Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback
EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
papreplive.com
Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter
In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
papreplive.com
Julian Sadler making a jump in junior year at Perkiomen Valley
COLLEGEVILLE >> It was a split second. Not much time to react. But almost enough for Julian Sadler. Down two points with three seconds left in regulation against Pottstown, Kyle Shawaluk tied it up 64-64 with a mid-range jumper. On the ensuing inbound pass — one second left — Sadler made the interception, hooked around and got one last shot off.
papreplive.com
North Penn rallies past Cheltenham, pushes win streak to eight
CHELTENHAM >> A pressure-packed fourth quarter brought out the best in North Penn Saturday night. “Defense and energy, man,” said the Knights’ Ryan Deininger of those crucial eight minutes of basketball. “We were pressing up a lot, pressing full court. We got a lot of steals and a lot of fast breaks. We weren’t doing that the whole game, until the fourth. It was great.”
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE
(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Action News finds questionable street repairs by the City of Philadelphia
Action News checked 100 ditches across the city. We found roughly 30% were completed improperly.
Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Council bill drives more controversy over Cobbs Creek Golf Club renovation
The renovation of Cobbs Creek Golf Club is still a hot topic within Philadelphia City Council, with a bill that would have exempted the golf course from a city law prohibiting development on steep slopes.
Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.
2-alarm Philadelphia rowhome fire under control, 1 injured
One person was taken to the hospital following a rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.
Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia
A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
