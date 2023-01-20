Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback
EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
papreplive.com
Julian Sadler making a jump in junior year at Perkiomen Valley
COLLEGEVILLE >> It was a split second. Not much time to react. But almost enough for Julian Sadler. Down two points with three seconds left in regulation against Pottstown, Kyle Shawaluk tied it up 64-64 with a mid-range jumper. On the ensuing inbound pass — one second left — Sadler made the interception, hooked around and got one last shot off.
papreplive.com
Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter
In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
papreplive.com
North Penn rallies past Cheltenham, pushes win streak to eight
CHELTENHAM >> A pressure-packed fourth quarter brought out the best in North Penn Saturday night. “Defense and energy, man,” said the Knights’ Ryan Deininger of those crucial eight minutes of basketball. “We were pressing up a lot, pressing full court. We got a lot of steals and a lot of fast breaks. We weren’t doing that the whole game, until the fourth. It was great.”
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
papreplive.com
Episcopal Academy’s Chase Bearley is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)
A junior at EA, Chase Bearley posted a time of 21.41 in the boys 50 free (.2 seconds off the school record) in a recent meet against Germantown Academy, then jumped into the boys 100 free with a blistering time of 47.23. As a sophomore, Bearley was selected to the All-Main Line boys swimming second team last winter, and he was chosen to the second team All-Inter-Ac water polo squad this past fall. “We are fortunate to have an athlete like Chase competing for our team,” said EA swimming head coach Brian Kline. “Week after week, Chase puts in the hours to improve in and out of the water. He is one of the most versatile swimmers we have – he can be counted on in any event here at EA — yet thrives in the 50 and 100 freestyle. We are fortunate to have him here at EA, in and out of the water.”
papreplive.com
Undefeated Unionville swimmers edge Rustin in close meet
Kennett Square >> Following Unionville’s closely-fought dual swimming meet victories against West Chester Rustin Saturday at the Kennett Area YMCA, Longhorn head coach Mike Mangan reflected on the close family-like feeling between the two squads. “It’s a family thing,” said Mangan. “The reason we were excited about this meet...
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing
Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Greenhill Car Wash opens 5th location in north Wilmington
Greenhill Car Wash opened its fifth location in Delaware at 4024 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The new location is adjacent to Wawa, CVS and The Jewish Community Center, off Garden of Eden Road. Greenhill’s new location features license plate recognition for club members, a “Dry and Shine” machine to provide...
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
Council bill drives more controversy over Cobbs Creek Golf Club renovation
The renovation of Cobbs Creek Golf Club is still a hot topic within Philadelphia City Council, with a bill that would have exempted the golf course from a city law prohibiting development on steep slopes.
Comments / 0